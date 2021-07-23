5 best pieces of melee gear in Roblox (July 2021)

Roblox players can get their hands on some powerful melee gear to strike down all of their opponents.

The customization options in Roblox are nearly endless. There are hats, shirts, cool capes, pets and astounding pieces of gear that players can add to their inventory.

When it comes to gear, not much stands out more than some of the melee weapons obtainable in Roblox. These items from the Avatar Shop do some serious damage and look awesome.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Roblox: Top 5 melee gear in July 2021

#5 - Anti-Vampire Stake

Image via Roblox Corporation

This is so simple, yet so incredible. The Anti-Vampire Stake in Roblox is a melee gear item like anyone would expect it to be. It is a sharp piece of wood used to drive into the chest of a vampire to end them for good. It does 20 damage and is still available in the Avatar Shop.

#4 - The Reaper's Double Scythe

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Reaper's Double Scythe is part of the Reaper package. It is one of the coolest pieces of melee gear in Roblox. It is a scythe that signals your end is near on both ends. No matter which way it is held, there will be plenty of slicing and dicing to do.

#3 - Dagger of Shattered Dimensions

Image via Roblox Corporation

This limited unique gear melee item is still available in the Roblox Avatar Shop. It is pretty pricey at 2,500 Robux but is worth it. It looks like something found in an ancient tomb. Pressing Q will enable players to shatter dimensions, as per the weapon's description.

#2 - Ban Hammer

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Ban Hammer is one of Roblox's most notorious pieces of melee gear. It was gifted to a group of moderators who could use it as a way to dish out punishments to those being naughty on their servers. It isn't available for purchase, but for some reason, it has been popping up on characters much more frequently as of late.

#1 - Rainbow Periastron Omega

Image via Roblox Corporation

This weapon is just plain beautiful. The Rainbow Periastron Omega is still available in the Roblox Avatar Shop for 2,000 Robux. The description states it is the sword that men use to fight angry magical unicorns in space. What better reason does anyone need to purchase it?

Edited by Sabine Algur