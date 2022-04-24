How to change your display name and username on Roblox

Everyone has created usernames on Roblox that they have come to regret later. Perhaps they did it when they were younger, and it no longer holds up, or perhaps they originally spelled it incorrectly and want to rectify it. The username, as well as the display name, can be changed on the platform. It's crucial to remember that usernames and display names have separate rules and applications.

The username is the name linked to the account when it was created. This is both a requirement for logging into the account and the account's unique identification. No two players can have the same username, therefore it is absolutely unique.

In-game, the display name is how someone will recognize other players. This feature debuted in 2021 and is open to all gamers at no cost. While usernames are unique, two or more players might share a display name.

Step-by-step guide on changing your display and username on Roblox

Changing display name

With display names, there's a whole new way to express oneself on Roblox. These operate in a somewhat different manner than the username display names. When players visit an experience, it appears in places like their profile, chat, search, people lists, and over their avatar's head. If a player does not specify a display name, their username will be used instead.

Follow these simple steps to change your display name:

Go to the Account Info page on the official website. Press the screw icon on the top right-hand side of the screen. The first option is “Display Name,” and click the edit icon on the right-hand side. Change the display name and select “Save.” Voila! The display name has been successfully changed.

Display names rules

Keep these conditions in mind while creating the display name:

It must pass Roblox's text filter to make sure that it meets the Community Rules (explained below).

Players can’t match usernames belonging to high-profile players like zlib, Azarth, etc.

The user name must be between 3-21 characters. Example - Stickmasterluke

It should only include letters, numbers, and underscores. Example - OP_rah

Lastly, the user name can only be changed every seven days.

Changing username

For the past fifteen years, Roblox has grown and so has its huge list of players. However, many now believe that the username adequately reflects who they are and what they represent. Rather than creating a new account with the desired username, creators have developed this feature so that players can keep their account.

Usernames are unique to a player's account and begin with "@" to ensure that players can always identify someone. There can only be one @SummerDog0909 in the game if someone's username is @SummerDog0909. Usernames are used to log in to the platform and locate specific people.

Follow these simple steps to change your display name:

Go to the Account Info page. Select the screw icon on the top right-hand side of the screen. The second option is “username,” and click the edit icon on the right-hand side. Players are required to verify their email before they can change their username. Players get a free item as a token of appreciation. Once selected, a pop-up window will appear, leading players through the process. However, each change of username costs 1,000 Robux. To change the username, type it in and then authentication of identity is required by entering the account password. If the intended username is already taken, the option will not allow to proceed. Keep trying! When ready, click the "Buy for Robux 1,000" button, and players will be notified that they have successfully acquired the name they wanted, spelled precisely as they wanted it.

Almost everything, including players' item inventory, places, games they have created, and their friend's list, will transfer to their new account name. The account creation date will also remain the same, so players needn't worry about losing their Roblox veteran status by changing their username.

Roblox Community Standards

Game creators say:

"At Roblox, we’re building the metaverse: a space for people to venture, experience, and explore. We’re a global community on this journey together, and we want to ensure everyone feels welcome and safe and is treated with kindness and respect. That’s why we’ve created these Community Standards: to outline how we expect our users to behave, and to be clear up front about what is and isn’t allowed on Roblox. Our Community Standards are organized into four sections: Safety, Civility & Respect, Fairness & Transparency and Security & Privacy."

The following are not permitted on Roblox in order to maintain a safe environment where everyone can be themselves:

To summarize, players should invariably continue to be kind when enjoying Roblox, which is the first step. They can use the Report Abuse function to let the devs know if they notice anything that they believe violates the Community Standards.

