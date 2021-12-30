Is Roblox safe for kids to play in 2022?

Roblox is a vast online gaming platform with an emphasis on multiplayer. Players can choose to browse the thousands of games made available by Roblox developers and players alike. There’s also social interaction through chat and personal messages.

In other words, a child playing will undoubtedly experience players talking to them at one point or another and vice versa. That kind of anonymous exchange can make parents worried. The content kids might come across is also a concern. It’s understandable for parents to wonder if Roblox is safe for kids to play.

Is Roblox still safe for kids to play in 2022?

What’s the appropriate age to play Roblox?

According to the ESRB, Roblox gets a rating of E10+, which is short for “Everyone 10 and up.” Their reasoning includes

fantasy violence a User's Interact notice In-Game Purchases notice.

That’s only a rating and not the rule; children of any age are welcome to play.

Speaking of fantasy violence, there is blood. It’s allowed in Roblox, but it can’t be gratuitous, or else the game gets targeted for a review. Blood is used as a transparent red decal in most games rather than a fully-detailed shader.

Does Roblox have parental controls?

What parental controls look like (Image via Sportskeeda)

Roblox has a robust system for parental controls and player interaction. You can completely restrict access to chat features like who can contact your child with personal messages and vice versa. However, this requires linking an email to their Roblox account and adding a PIN to prevent changes.

When the chat is openly accessible to your child, the conversation is filtered. It doesn’t matter if their account has the highest level of access; inappropriate language isn’t tolerated and will be censored with hashtags.

Accounts for children under 13 are censored even further, not to mention human monitors keeping an eye on conversation.

What is Roblox’s business model?

Robux can be bought with real money (Image via Sportskeeda)

Roblox is one part freemium and one part premium. Roblox can mostly be played without spending a single dime since most of the games available are free-to-play anyways. On the other hand, a few noticeable exceptions require Robux to unlock, like Bloxburg, which costs 25 Robux or 0.99 cents).

Aside from games, the average player uses Robux to customize their avatar. There’s a staggering number of clothing items players can equip for free with Robux. If your child starts asking for your credit card, hand them a small Roblox gift card instead.

The Verdict

Roblox is still safe for kids to play in 2022. There are a healthy amount of settings to add restrictions. Many of the games are appropriate for most ages; especially the most played Roblox games in 2021.

With that said, it’s essential to have a chat with your child about the various caveats. Discuss the difference between digital and physical goods, what predatory behavior looks like, and how to act appropriately online, for example, teaching your child to keep personal information to themselves.

As strong as Roblox’s systems are, it isn’t infallible. The best move you can make as a parent is to be aware of their interactions and act accordingly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha