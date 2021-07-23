5 best free Roblox games (July 2021)

Roblox is a platform for gamers and developers of all types to express their creativity.

Some developers can make money off of Roblox, creating games that are paid to play. Others make their money off of advertisements and in-game purchases while being free-to-play.

There is no shortage of free-to-play games within Roblox. They are some of the most iconic and incredible games on the entire platform. Anyone looking to try Roblox will enjoy these.

5 free Roblox games in July 2021

5) Natural Disaster Survival

Image via Roblox Corporation

This survival Roblox game remains one of the best on the platform. Players are pitted against a variety of natural disasters, as the name implies. They have to work together to find shelter and put their resources to use. All of this needs to be done, or they will succumb to the natural disasters set forth.

4) MeepCity

Image via Roblox Corporation

MeepCity is one of the more casual and relaxing Roblox games. That is a big reason why it is so popular and well-received. This is a great way to hang out with friends. MeepCity was the first Roblox game to reach 1 billion players, including roleplaying elements, homebuilding like the Sims, and more.

3) Murder Mystery 2

Image via Roblox Corporation

Murder Mystery 2 doesn't get enough credit. It is like a Roblox version of Among Us mixed with Garry's Mod Murder. One player is the bad guy, trying to eliminate the remaining players. Another is the Sheriff, tasked with taking down the murderer. It's a blast to play.

2) Tower of Hell

Image via Roblox Corporation

Tower of Hell is one of many Roblox obstacle course games. This one takes the cake, however. Tower of Hell generates random courses for players to traverse with zero checkpoints and just as much mercy. The point is to race and be the first to the end of the course.

1) Jailbreak

Image via Roblox Corporation

Jailbreak may be the perfect Roblox game. It has GTA elements while keeping the Roblox feel. Players can either be a criminal escaping jail or a police officer trying to prevent that. Guns, cars, teaming up, and taking over the city will keep you coming back for more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen