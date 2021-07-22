Top 5 coolest looking capes in Roblox (July 2021)

Roblox accessories are the best way for players to express themselves across the platform's many games.

There are accessories for a character's head, neck, face, hair, shoulders, front, back, and waist. For the back, players can add on items such as backpacks and capes.

Capes are a wonderful way to show off your regality or just make you look unique. In Roblox, looking unique can get you pretty far. Getting the best looking capes will certainly help with that.

5 best Roblox capes in July 2021

#5 - Blue Regal Cape

Image via Roblox Corporation

This Roblox cape's name is self-explanatory and the Blue Regal Cape is one of royalty. It belongs to the medieval genre and has a description that reads, "No ruler is truly regal without this elegant cape and pauldrons set."

#4 - Glorious Cape of Stars

Image via Roblox Corporation

This is another Roblox cape where the name really gives away the look. This cape belongs to the Sci-Fi genre and looks incredible.The base color is black and the cape is covered with a print of the cosmos. The stars that adorn the back of the Glorious Cape of Stars are utterly beautiful.

#3 - Emerald Dragon Master Cape

Image via Roblox Corporation

This black cape with the green Dragon Master markings down the middle is one of the more intimidating capes in Roblox. The Emerald Dragon Master Cape is for those players who want to look like a super villain or the ruler of a medieval castle.

#2 - The Admiral's Cape

Image via Roblox Corporation

The Admiral's Cape belongs to the Town and City genre. This Roblox cape is for those who bleed red, white, and blue. It has the stars and stripes of America's flag running across it. It is perfect for the player who wants to emulate Captain America or maybe even Apollo Creed.

#1 - Lion Cape

Image via Roblox Corporation

Nothing is cooler than wearing a lion for a cape. Roblox players who wear this cape belonging to the Adventure genre are the bravest and the boldest. The mane of the lion runs down the player's back and the head and mouth wrap around the top of the player.

