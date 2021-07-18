How to play Identity Fraud on Roblox (July 2021)

Roblox players are always looking for new games to play, such as the popular title known as Identity Fraud.

Team M0THERB0ARD developed Identity Fraud and made it first available to play on January 1, 2016. Since then, the game has reached heights they had never imagined.

Among the many games on Roblox, Identity Fraud brings a different twist. There is no roleplaying. There is no simulation of war or a restaurant. It is a game of survival and skill.

What is Identity Fraud in Roblox?

Identity Fraud is a horror game within the Roblox platform. Players have to escape mazes and reach the final boss. There are monsters that, if not carefully avoided, will hunt them down and kill them.

There are also many secrets and surprises found in around every corner of the game. It truly is a different Roblox experience compared to the many other games found.

Currently, Identity Fraud sits at over 1.13 million favorites. It also has over 149.8 million visits. With a server size of 10, Roblox players can jump into a lobby or create a private server for their friends.

How to play Identify Fraud on Roblox in July 2021

There are a handful of recreations and ripoffs of Identity Fraud in Roblox. Nothing beats the original, though. To play, players need to have a Roblox account that they can log into.

After logging into Roblox, players will need to visit the Identity Theft page within the platform. They can click the link to be taken to it or search for it themselves. Right now, it is known as "Identity Fraud [Revamp]."

Why do I play scary ROBLOX games even if I have anxiety;-; ? I just got so scared- the game is called ~{}Identify Fraud{}~ . Bruh and that slender or some monster I was running duh and then i didn’t look the opposite and wen I turn the other way I saw him I left so fast- — account goes bye bye lol (@CuteCandyUwU) December 7, 2020

On the game's page, players must click the big green bar with the white play button at the center. This will bring up a notification to install Identity Fraud. Once it is installed, the game will launch.

Once the game has launched, players can start playing Identity Fraud. As a reminder, Gear is not allowed, private servers are available and only 10 Roblox players can be on the server at a single time. Enjoy!

