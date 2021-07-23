Top 5 co-op games on Roblox (July 2021)

Roblox games can be played alone, with a large group of people, or with just a few friends. That's the beauty of the Roblox platform. There are games for everyone, no matter who is on their friends list. It is filled with games that allow you to take on adventures alone or with others.

Co-Op titles are aplenty in Roblox. If users are joining in with a random person or a particular friend, they need to be aware that they can play a variety of games together.

5 best co-op Roblox games in July 2021

#5 - Zombie Stories

Zombie Stories is an incredible co-op experience that can truly test Roblox players' friendship. This fast-paced zombie survival game will have two friends screaming at each other, either by giving orders to survive or in fear of the approaching zombies.

#4 - Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival is a great way to play co-operatively in Roblox. Friends can join a server together and do their best to survive the forthcoming disasters that the server throws at them. The reason it isn't higher on the list is because, frankly, someone else might just get in the way when trying to survive.

#3 - Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is one of the best COD-like Roblox games. This tactical shooter is a great way to play co-op with a friend or friends. There are tons of weapons, maps, and ways to play. Teaming up and tactically planning your way to victory feels great.

#2 - Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of the best Roblox games overall. Playing as cops in a co-op fashion with a friend to take down criminals or vice versa is extremely fun. Imagine zooming in a car with your buddy to go stop a robbery, or to go start one. Much like Natural Disaster Survival, there may come a time in Jailbreak where leaving your friend and going solo is a tough choice but one that needs to be made.

#1 - Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

There aren't many Roblox games more relaxing than Scuba Diving at Quill Lake. If players and their friends are just looking to wind down after a long day, this is the perfect game to play. They can explore a lake, unlock items, and be able to dive deeper and deeper as you progress.

