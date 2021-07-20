Roblox Islands has updated their game with Pirates, new items to collect and a wonderful pet crab.

Pets are a huge part of Roblox overall. Roblox Islands does the pets portion of the platform rather well. Everyone is now itching to get their hands on the newest pet, the crab.

The pet crab will follow you throughout your Roblox Islands journey. No adventure will be done alone with a pet crab at your side every step of the way. Acquiring it does take some work, though.

Roblox Islands: How to get a pet crab

In Roblox Islands, you will need to open up the treasure chests given to you by Davey the Traveling Pirate. He may spawn on your island. If he does, he will give you a free map to use.

If he doesn't, travel to Pirate Island and purchase a map from him for 150 Doubloons. Take the newly obtained map to one of the main islands - Hub Island.

Open the map and follow it to the giant red X. Dig up the treasure chest buried beneath the red X. Bring the chest back to your own island and place it on the ground.

Open it up and you will have a chance at obtaining a pet crab. It is not guaranteed, but this is the only way to get a pet crab at this point in time. A pet crab is very rare, so you might have to try a few times.

Aside from the pet crab, you might get some Roblox Islands items like the Pirate Chandelier, Puffer Fish, Pirate Ship or even a Shark. Each chest that you open gives you a random shot at a prize.

Davey will spawn on your island at least once a day to provide you a map to a Roblox Islands treasure chest. If you have already found that treasure, you can pay the 150 Doubloons for more.

Doubloons can be earned by finishing tasks for various NPCs in the game. Each one completed will reward you with a certain amount of Doubloons. Use them to try your luck at obtaining a pet crab.

