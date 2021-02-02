Choosing the best virtual reality headsets for Roblox VR in 2021

Roblox is a vastly popular game with over 100 million monthly active players enjoying it.

One of the biggest and somewhat recent additions to the Roblox franchise was the advent of VR compatibility, opening the door to a fresh take on the game for many.

Ultimately, a knock-on effect of this addition was the sparking whole new genres of player-created Roblox games that have been specifically designed for the Roblox VR mode.

Due to the popularity of Roblox VR, it is a common question for many players to ask not only what VR headsets are compatible with Roblox but also what the absolute best VR headsets for playing Roblox are.

Note: This list is not definitive and only reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Which is the best VR headset to play Roblox with?

Unfortunately, there isn't a definitive answer to this question. This is mainly due to the fact an individual's budget has a massive influence on what headset can be recommended.

There are many good headsets that can be recommended based on several different individual use cases. Another big factor that comes to mind is if the headset is intended to be used to play anything other than Roblox.

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Advertisement

For those with a budget of around $300-400, the Oculus Quest 2 is generally recommended as the dominating option within the budget range. This is a solid VR headset for the price, with great and consistent support from Oculus, bringing forth a significant use case outside of just playing Roblox with the headset.

For those looking for a top of the line VR headset with use cases that vastly exceed the scope of Roblox and can afford a significantly higher budget somewhere in the realm of around $600-800, a headset such as the HTC Vive is recommended.

Finally, for players simply looking for a headset for playing Roblox as the sole use case, pricing becomes very important in the discussion.

Cheaper but quality windows mixed reality (WMR) VR headsets such as the Lenovo Explorer headset are suitable for Roblox and will be more than enough for most players who are only using the headset to play the game.

Advertisement

Which VR headsets will work with Roblox?

Roblox has a whitelist system that is able to detect and enable specific virtual reality headsets via analyzing the hardware ID of the connected device.

Currently, the publicly known virtual reality headsets supported by Roblox in VR mode are Oculus Rift, Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets, and HTC Vive headsets.

It should be noted that only virtual reality headsets that fall into the category of the ones listed above will officially be supported by the game. Proper functionality cannot be guaranteed with headsets from other manufacturers.

It's worth mentioning that the Oculus Go cannot be used to play Roblox. This is due to the fact the headset cannot be tethered to the PC running the Roblox game.

How to play Roblox in VR mode?

Many Roblox games support VR mode. However, players should look specifically for Roblox games that state about supporting VR mode either in the game's title or the game's description.

Once a VR supported game has been found, this guide can be followed in order to seamlessly play Roblox in VR mode.