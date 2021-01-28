Players can experience Roblox in a whole new way with the power of virtual reality, as the platform offers full support for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Virtual reality has been on the market for quite some time, but is only becoming more and more popular due to continued improvements and an increase in the number of people who have access to VR.

Roblox has been ally to the virtual reality frontier, having offered VR support for the game for a number of years. Now, in 2021, players have the potential to experience Roblox with either the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.

Experiencing Roblox with VR requires a computer with the proper specs, one of the supported headsets, and to complete, a few brief steps to enable it for Roblox.

This article explains what VR headsets are currently supported for Roblox, on top of discussing how to enable and enjoy Roblox with virtual reality.

What VR headsets work with Roblox in 2021?

In order to experience Roblox with virtual reality, players are going to need to make sure that they have Roblox properly installed on their device. This may seem self explanatory, but is still of course necessary.

Players then need to make sure that their VR headset is connected to their personal device, and then that VR mode is toggled on for Roblox. The steps for doing this are slightly different depending on whether a Roblox player plans to use an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.

Enabling VR for Oculus Rift

Step 1: Roblox players need to open up the Oculus App on their computer and select the upper right icon that looks like a gear.

Step 2: Select Gear Settings

Step 3: Select General for the options on the left menu

Step 4: Toggle the Unknown Sources setting to on, it should appear as being changed from an X to a checkmark.

Roblox players need to toggle the Unknown sources option to on, so it changes from the X depicted to a checkmark. (Image via en.help.roblox.com)

Step 5: Confirm that the selection to enable this setting is correct

The prompt screen to allow unknown sources for Oculus Rift VR. (Image via en.help.roblox.com)

Step 6: Enter into a Roblox game as normal by selecting play

Step 7: If VR mode for Roblox has been toggled on a smaller square screen of the game such as the following should appear

A small in-game screen on a computer monitor signalling that VR is enabled for Roblox. (Image via en.help.roblox.com)

Step 8: Roblox players should put on their VR headset and enjoy the platform with virtual reality!

Enabling VR for HTC Vive

Step 1: Roblox players need to open the SteamVR app on their computer

Step 2: Players need to make sure that their base stations are powered

Step 3: Players need to make sure that their headset is connected to their computer via the link box

Step 4: Players need to make sure that their controllers are turned on by pressing the System button until prompted with a successful beeping sound

Step 5: Players need should check the status icon for the SteamVR app and status lights for their hardware to make sure they are on and all green.

Toggling VR Mode for Roblox

The System menu screen for Roblox when VR is toggled off. (Image via en.help.roblox.com)

Once Roblox players have their VR headset enabled, they can toggle VR mode on/off for Roblox.

When VR Mode is toggled off, it can be turned on by performing the following steps:

Bring up the System menu for Roblox by pressing the ESC key or clicking on the menu button icon in the upper left-hand corner of thescreen. Toggle the VR option to on

When VR Mode is toggled on, it can be turned off by performing the following steps:

Players need to press the menu button to bring up the VR Radial Menu Then select the System Menu option Lastly, toggle the VR option off

That is pretty much everything that a Roblox player needs to know in order to experience Roblox with either the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. More information can be found on the official Roblox help page here.

