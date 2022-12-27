How to add friends on Meta Quest (Oculus)

The Meta Quest, formerly known under the Oculus brand name, is quite a revolutionary product as far as VR is concerned. The brand has become an established name in the genre and offers some unique features which set itself apart from the competition. While users can always enjoy games on their own devices, playing with friends is a huge perk.

A big premise of the metaverse is its ability to allow human beings to communicate with each other on the web. It will try to replicate the same experience, although the platform will be completely virtual.

The Meta Quest allows users to add friends to ensure such a feature. While the overall process might not be very difficult for most, some find it quite tricky. Thankfully, the VR device keeps different options open for users to add their friends.

Let's look at all the options a player has when adding their friends and how to add them to their device effectively.

Meta Quest allows players to play the games with their friends and participate in other activities

When it comes to adding friends on the Meta Quest, there are three distinct options. The first can be done directly using the Oculus Quest or Quest 2, possibly the easiest process.

Press the Oculus button on the right-handed controller.

Open the universal menu.

Go to the People Icon and then click on the Search Icon.

Find the profile of your friend. You can do that using the Meta Quest ID or by their names.

Once you have found the correct profile, follow it. This will add the profile to your friends.

As mentioned earlier, adding friends to Meta Quest is as easy as it gets. However, a person might not have their device with them at all times. This doesn't hinder adding friends as long as they have access to the Oculus mobile app.

Open the Oculus Mobile application and go to its home screen.

The menu button appears as three stacks of lines. Click on it to open it up.

Click on the People Icon.

Click on the magnifying glass icon, which will allow you to search for the person you want to add to your Meta Quest friend list.

The remaining process is the same as the first one, and you must follow your friend.

Adding friends on PC

As mentioned earlier, there are three available methods, and the third involves PC use. This can be done using the Oculus PC app, and this process is quite simple as well. The 'friends' section will be on the bottom left of your screen.

Search up your friend. You can either use their usernames or their Meta Quest names.

Once the correct profile has been selected, press on follows, which should do the job.

It should be noted that the process works for both Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. However, the Oculus brand will gradually be replaced by Meta. Irrespective of a name change or not, the process of adding friends will likely remain the same.

It remains to be seen where the VR headsets move in the next year, having gained a lot of positive early traction.

