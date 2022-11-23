Black Friday deal: Get Meta Quest 2 VR Headset with Resident Evil 4 and Beast Sabler bundle at under $350

Looking to grab a worthy VR-based video game deal this Black Friday? Meta has listed an exciting pre-holiday deal, which can get you the feature-rich Meta Quest 2 coupled with the highly-successful Resident Evil 4 at a fairly decent rate.

The Meta Quest 2 is the latest virtual reality headset created by tech giant Meta Platforms. Meta's second-generation all-in-one VR headset has been around since 2020 and was initially referred to as the Oculus Quest 2. The brand 'Oculus' was officially sunsetted following the rebranding of Facebook Inc. to Meta Platforms.

The Meta Quest 2 comes with the same features as the original headset sold under Oculus and remains one of the highest-selling VR gadgets of all time. To add to its popularity this Black Friday and beyond, Meta has announced an exciting combo price for the Quest 2 and a best-selling survival game.

The Meta Quest 2 - Resident Evil 4 combo is now available at less than $350, all thanks to a Black Friday and Holiday Season deal

The Meta Quest 2 features a super-fast processor and high-resolution display, along with certain features such as 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback. The wireless VR headset supports hundreds of titles across a huge range of genres.

Sadly, the popular headset saw a considerable increase in its price tag back in August. As of now, the 128GB variant is priced at $400, while the 256GB variant carries a $500 tag, without a discount. Despite the increase in price, VR fans have been unable to ignore the headset, owing to its unmatched features at this price point.

That said, if you haven't already grabbed the Meta Quest 2, now is probably the time. The unique headset is being officially sold for $349.99 and comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber. It's definitely a worthy deal to consider this Black Friday.

The iconic survival-horror game, Resident Evil 4, was originally released back in 2005 for the Game Cube. Due to its success, Capcom ported the title to multiple platforms, including the Meta Quest 2, which received the game last year. Currently, the VR game is priced at $23.99 (with a discount).

Fans can save $53.98 by purchasing the new Meta Quest 2 Special Edition bundle, which includes both Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR. The bundle carries an additional discount of $50, saving buyers more than $100 this Black Friday.

The deal isn't time-limited, but the offer will only be available until stocks last. It is available through major retailers including GameStop and Best Buy, and can also be purchased via Meta's official store website.

While the said Black Friday deal is too sweet to ignore, one must note that Meta may launch a new generation of VR headsets soon, according to speculation. However, the new Meta VR headsets are expected to feature premium price tags. Currently, the Quest 2 is the best and most affordable option for anyone looking to add virtual reality to their gaming collection.

Poll : 0 votes