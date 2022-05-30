Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 VR experience will be reportedly revealed at the PlayStation State of Play June (2022)

A recent leak has revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could possibly introduce a VR mode for players. Although there is no official news from Activision regarding the same, a recent tweet showed a number of titles that will be revealed at the PlayStation State of Play June (2022).

The PlayStation State of Play is announced to go live on June 2, 2022.

PlayStation @PlayStation State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS https://t.co/NLLTAgvgLY

Fans did not anticipate anything like a VR mode for the next installment. However, if the leaks are true, gamers are up for a truly immersive experience.

A leaked upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 VR mode might just be true

A Twitter user leaked that Infinity Ward might incorporate a VR mode for the upcoming Call of Duty title. The first time the leak was made public was during May 28, which also stated that MW2 might feature an exclusive PS VR2 experience. The tweet further mentioned a Killzone VR rumor.

Wccftech @wccftech Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk https://t.co/u81w82cn5C

On May 29, a Twitter user posted a tweet that included a picture with the title "PlayStation State of Play 2nd June 2022 edition Ver.2." This took the community by surprise, as it teased a new announcement which could very possibly be on its way on June 2.

Some fans are skeptical about the thought of a Call of Duty VR, yet the news is has been recieved with much anticipation. If the leaks about a VR mode are true, it would seem a lot of exclusive content is on the way for Call of Duty fans.

The Infinite Warfare Jackal VR Experience on the on PlayStation 4 was not exactly well received by fans. However, this time around, there is a possibility that players will get control over their operator in VR mode, which could change the whole franchise's VR experience.

Players must remember that Activision has revealed no official information regarding the same. Hence, they should take all news of leaks with a pinch of salt.

Another title also set to get a VR mode, according to the leak, and more games to be announced

The leak also shows PS VR2 exclusive treatment for games like Resident Evil Village, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Daemonium. Along with that, there will likely be more titles announced at the State of Play, such as a Resident Evil 4 remake and a Street Fighter title.

The PlayStation State of Play will go live on June 2, 2022, at 3pm PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far