7 best gaming chairs for tall people in 2022

Gaming chairs are as important a part of a gaming setup as any other component. A good gaming chair not only provides comfort but also helps gamers keep a healthy posture and avoid many fatal accidents.

Several cheap gaming chairs in the market are built with low-quality materials resulting in comfort and durability issues, and investing in a decent chair always pays up. Brands like DXRacer, Secretlab, RESPAWN, and Vertagear have always made great gaming chairs, living up to the brand's name.

In the recent past, even PC components and accessories brands like Corsair and Cooler Master have joined the race by introducing budget-friendly decent chairs. However, if users are tall and buffed, not every kind of gaming chair may suit them.

Each and every model has its weight capacity, and big guys out there might also have issues with the comfort due to limited allocated space.

Seven most comfortable gaming chairs for tall people

1) DXRacer Tank

PVC Leather

4D armrests

High-density mold shaping foam

400 lbs capacity

DXRacer Tank is a discontinued gaming chair series from this famous brand. Due to this, currently, gamers can acquire one of these products at a reasonable price.

This heavy-duty gaming chair can support a person of up to 6'6" in height and 400 lbs in weight. The high-dense and contoured foam covered in soft PVC leather disperse pressure points for better comfort and unmatched support throughout the whole day.

4-directional armrests, adjustable backrest, and neck and lumbar support are dedicated to providing users with a comfortable long-term sitting experience. The heavy-duty tilt mechanism, 31.5" wide aluminum base, and PU coated casters ensure durability.

Starting from $499.00

2) Maxnomic Titanus Black

PU Leather

4D armrests

Custom-molded cold cured foam

385 lbs capacity

Maxnomic Titanus Black is a great gaming chair for the big guys. Its metal steel frame and custom-molded cold cured foam upholstered in PU leather result in maximum sitting comfort.

The heavy-duty parts include an aluminum base, class-4 cylinder, heavy-duty tilt mechanism, and rugged 4-dimensional armrests. This chair is perfect for people with a weight of up to 385 lbs and a height of 5'8" to 6'9". A neck pillow and a lumbar cushion are included in the package.

Starting from $569.00

3) Respawn RSP-400

PU Leather

4D armrests

Steel tube frame

400 lbs capacity

The Respawn RSP-400 is a budget-friendly option on this list. This chair comes with steel-tube frame construction and better seat depth and width to support people weighing up to 400 lbs.

Steel tube frame design encased in molded foam covered with PU leather ensures greater comfort and durability. An easy-access side-lever can recline the chair up to 130 degrees.

This chair comes in three color options: red, blue, and grey. The 4D armrests, neck, and lumbar support combine for better comfort.

Starting from $266.58

4) AKRacing Master Series Max

PU leather

4D armrests

High-density mold shaping foam

400 lbs capacity

The AKRacing Master Series Max is one of the most popular gaming chairs used by tall people. High-density mold shaping foam padding covered with PU leather ensures a comfortable seating experience, while the 4D armrests provide better moveability.

This chair comes bundled with an adjustable headrest and a lumbar cushion. Living up to its class of an XL size chair, the Max's build quality is very sturdy.

Due to its high-tensile aluminum base and extra heavy-duty gas lift, this gaming chair can support up to 400 lbs of weight. The AKRacing Masters Series Max chair passes ANSI and BIFMA certifications.

AKRacing provides a minimum of five years of manufacturer warranty on this chair.

Starting from $539.00

5) Vertagear PL6000

PUC Leather

UPHR Foam

Penta RS1 casters

350 lbs capacity

The Plus Line 6000 is a gaming chair from the popular brand Vertagear made for the big guys. Vertagear's patented "Slide-in" hardware allows for a quick and easy one-person assembly.

The steel frame is encased by Ultra Premium High Resilience Foam, much denser than any industry-standard foam, and can withstand 62% more weight per cubic foot.

The Penta RS1 casters are coated with polyurethane for soft and smooth operation on any type of surface. The PUC cover combines the best features of PU and PVC leather.

With its industrial-grade class-4 gas lift and aluminum alloy 5-star base, the Vertagear PL6000 can take up to 350 lbs of weight. It is ideal for people with heights between 5'9" - 6'8".

Starting from $399.99

6) Fantasylab Big and Tall 400lb

Faux leather

3D armrests

Memory foam

400 lbs capacity

Fantasylab Big and Tall 400lb is another excellent gaming chair for big people under budget. It features memory foam padding on top of the existing seat cushion, lumbar support, a headrest pillow, and 3D armrests for true comfort.

The most highlighted feature of this chair is the massage function on the lumbar pillow to relax tight waists. Fantasylab Big and Tall 400lb comes with a faux leather cover and various exciting color schemes.

As the name suggests, with its integrated metal frame and explosion-proof international standard gas spring, this chair can withstand up to 400 lbs of weight. The heavy-duty backrest can tilt up to 155 degrees.

Starting from $249.99

7) Secretlabs TITAN Evo XL

NEO Hybrid leatherette/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

ADC12 wheelbase

Cold-cure foam

395 lbs capacity

The Secretlabs TITAN Evo XL is the best option for those looking for a tremendous heavy-duty gaming chair. It combines the best features of the 2020 series Titan and Omega chairs.

Buyers can choose between three material options: NEO Hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather. The XL version is built to support extra weight with a maximum capacity of 395 lbs.

The 4D armrests with Cloudswap, cold cure foam, 165° reclining backrest, neck pillow, and the patent-pending 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support system provide premium comfort. The Titan Evo comes in various themes and color schemes, like the Omega.

The XL PU-coated casters on the ADC12 aluminum wheelbase provide ultimate durability.

Starting from $569.00

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far