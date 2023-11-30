Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 are flooding the tech community following the early September unveiling of Apple's iPhone 15. The flagship Android smartphone will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about devices in the first half of 2024. This article will help you learn more about the smartphone, including its expected release date, specs, prices, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 expected release date

There are rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will go on sale in January or February next year.

Following the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, which introduced the Galaxy S23 series, expectations were high for unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in February 2024. However, a new report from South Korean outlet The Elec has raised uncertainty about this anticipated release window.

According to the report, Samsung intends to introduce the Galaxy S24 series early. To what extent? Well, the tech giant intends to delay it by one month, which means the next-generation flagship smartphone line might debut in January 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 rumored specs

Here is a table comparing the rumored S24 Ultra Specs with the current Ultra model:

Features S24 Ultra (rumored) S23 Ultra CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 8/12GB/16GB 8/12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB 256GB/512GB/1TB Display 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED at 144Hz 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED at 120Hz Rear Camera 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP 5X telephoto, 10MP 3X telephoto 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3X telephoto, 10MP 10X telephoto Front Camera 12MP selfie 12MP selfie Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Performance

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S-series devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Game Clients further stated that the new processor will feature a GPU that is 50% quicker than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found inside the Galaxy S23 range, citing a report from China.

Interestingly, the graphics powered by the A16 Bionic were slower than the Adreno 740 paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, one can assume that the upcoming Adreno GPU, probably named Adreno 750, may outperform the A17 Pro found within the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Cameras

If we trust the tweets from Ice Universe, two telephoto options will be available on the Ultra model: a 10MP lens with a 3X optical zoom and a 50MP camera with a 5x optical zoom. Two 10MP telephoto cameras—one with a 10X zoom and the other with a 3X zoom—are featured on the S23 Ultra.

This implies that the 50MP, 5X camera might replace the 10MP, 10X sensor. This should result in a lower optical range for the new telephoto sensor on the forthcoming Ultra before the digital-zoom software activates, but theoretically, better and clearer images. These features make the S24 lineup ahead of the competition for the best upcoming smartphones coming in 2024.

Displays and Design

We are already seeing the renders of the designs for the S24 series. As informed by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, we can expect the following sized phones in the lineup:

Samsung Galaxy S24 - 6.1-inch

Samsung Galaxy S24+ - 6.65-inch

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - 6.8-inch

More leaks on the display by Sam Lover, the S24 Ultra version might get an upgrade to a curved 144Hz display with respect to the 120Hz panel in the current Ultra model.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost?

There aren't many current rumors circulating regarding the cost of the upcoming phones, which might mean that there won't be a price increase in 2024. We can see a pattern from previous pricing tactics used by Samsung.

The base pricing of the flagship is expected to be $1199 for the 256GB model, $1299 for the 512GB model, and $1,619 for the top-of-the-line, ultra-premium 1TB model. Moreover, there is no evidence to suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing will change from what was initially announced.

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's GamingTech section.