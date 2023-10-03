5 most exciting features rumored for Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, slated to be released in a few months, has received a lot of interest. Before the official announcement, we've seen many high-quality renderings of all three smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S24 family. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was released in February of this year and has received positive feedback for its hardware and software features. However, the S24 lineup is likely to include some significant advancements.

So, in this post, we will look at the top five features that are expected to be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. All three phones are expected to be launched next year, with Samsung possibly launching these at the Mobile World Congress. The event will start on February 26, 2024, and end on February 29.

The five most exciting features expected to come in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

1) Flat frame design

According to Twitter tipster Steve H. McFly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the S24 Plus will have a flat profile and antenna lines on all four corners. This is a significant change over the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as it presents a more premium design with a better grip.

However, his design tweak is projected to provide a different in-hand experience, which may elicit differing consumer reactions. Nonetheless, it's a striking change from the last-generation S23 series.

2) Faster processing speed

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is also expected to sport the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will be more powerful and offer better battery efficiency. According to numerous leaks, the Adreno 750 GPU will likely be included in this chipset. Also, various benchmarks have predicted that the graphics performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be roughly 50% greater than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The core speed could also be boosted, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could have a 3.7GHz clock speed for its primary core. The Snapdragon Summit, which will be held from October 24-26 this year, will provide us with official details regarding the chipset.

3) Flatter display

With its curved display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra presents a unique design but has longevity issues, as curved displays are prone to cracks when accidentally dropped. To rectify that, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flatter display, according to reliable tipster OnLeaks.

The leak also exhibits symmetric ultra-narrow bezels for the display. The S24 Ultra is also supposed to have a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ screen with a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. This means that the S24 Ultra will have one of the brightest displays ever seen on a smartphone, and users will have no problem using it under direct sunlight.

4) Camera upgrades

Many rumors claim that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will include a 200MP ISOCELL HP25X primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 50MP periscope shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP conventional telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability. The front-facing camera might have a 12MP lens.

The S24 and S24 Plus could also have similar camera upgrades, which means that Samsung will provide users with one of the greatest camera experiences in their flagship S series. The back camera design will have three lenses, each standing alone or grouping them in a huge induction plate-styled circle. An LED flashlight at the right will accompany these three isolated raised circular lenses.

5) Bigger battery

Many rumors have also suggested that the base Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a bigger 4,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. This would be a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy S23, which only has a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

On the other hand, the S24 Plus could also have a bigger 4900mAh battery, which is a 200mAh bump up over the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. The S24 Ultra could have a similar 5,000mAh battery. We could also see max charging support of 65W with these two models, but there is no concrete information.

