OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14: Which flagship killer is the better gaming phone?

The OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14 comparison is quite interesting, especially in 2024. Both are recently launched smartphones and have a lot of things in common. For starters, they are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, have up to 16GB RAM, and boast a triple camera setup at the back. However, if you are looking for the ultimate gaming smartphone at a $1000 price tag, you might be confused about which one is better for you.

This article offers a OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14 comparison across all aspects, including gaming performance, benchmarks, and battery life, to determine which flagship killer is the better gaming smartphone in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14: Benchmarks comparison

The Xiaomi 14 has a lower Antutu score when compared to the OnePlus 12 (Image via Trakin Tech English/YouTube)

Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which should benefit most gamers.

The UFS 4.0 storage type will help in opening and closing apps. The 16GB RAM will aid in multitasking. While gaming or performing processor-intensive tasks, the apps will stay in the background if you receive messages or calls in between.

There is also not a major difference between the smartphones in Antutu benchmark testing. However, the OnePlus 12 scored over two million, while the Xiaomi 14 had 1.9 million.

In Geekbench, the story is similar. The OnePlus 12 has a higher count over the Xiaomi 14 both in multicore and single readings.

OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14: Gaming performance

The OnePlus 12 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Image via Josh Quiñonez/YouTube)

In terms of gaming, there is not much to discuss in the OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14 debate.

Popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG (Player Unknown's Battleground) run at 90fps constantly without any major lags or stutters. Even if you play Genshin Impact on the highest setting, both smartphones can run it constantly at 60fps, which is impressive.

However, the two devices differ when it comes to their screens. The Xiaomi 14 comes with a 6.36-inch flat and compact display, while the OnePlus 12 has a bigger 6.82-inch curved display.

Therefore, the OnePlus 12 is more prone to accidental touches while playing RPG or shooting games.

OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14: Battery

The Xiaomi 14 comes with a 4610mAh battery (Image via Xiaomi)

Battery and charging speed are important to consider before choosing a gaming smartphone.

The OnePlus 12 with its bigger 5400mAh is a much better buy in this aspect, as its bigger battery ensures that you can get up to five to six hours of gaming. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 has a smaller 4610mAh battery, which barely runs for more than four hours while gaming continuously.

In terms of charging speed, the OnePlus 12 supports 100W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 has a slightly lower 90W wired charging. Both devices support 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 12 vs Xiaomi 14: Verdict

The OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14 are feature-packed smartphones with flagship-grade cameras and latest hardware.

However, for gaming specifically, the OnePlus 12 is a better buy, as it comes with a better performance, bigger display, and higher battery capacity.

