OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Which is the best mid-premium flagship in 2024?

OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro comparison has been a topic of discussion ever since the former hit the market earlier this year. Edge 40 Pro was launched last year (2023) and offered excellent value for its price of $799, but with a competitive OnePlus product now available, you may wonder how Motorola compares to its rival's newly launched offering.

Both phones sport competitive displays, cameras, build quality, and features. In this article, we will compare both devices using various parameters to determine the best mid-premium flagship for you.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Specs and price comparison

While Motorola Edge 40 Pro uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. (Image via Motorola || OnePlus)

Before we dive into our OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro comparison, let us look at the hardware information of both devices.

The base variant of the OnePlus 12 is priced at $799 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 40 Pro only comes in one variant that features 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage at the price of $799, just like its competitor.

OnePlus 12 Motorola Edge 40 Pro Display 120Hz 6.82-inch ProXDR Display with LTPO 165Hz 6.67-inch pOLED Display Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB/16GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5400 mAh 4600 mAh Back cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 64MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main, 12MP telephoto and 50MP ultrawide (2x optical zoom) Front camera 60MP 32MP Charging speed 100W 125W Starting Price $799 $799

OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Display compared

Edge 40 Pro and OnePlus 12 both sport a high-quality HDR10+ and Dolby Vision-certified display. (Image via Motorola || OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 phone features a 6.82-inch ProXDR display with a 1440p panel and 120Hz refresh rate. This panel uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection and offers great viewing angles and outdoor visibility thanks to HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. The display also supports LTPO technology for improved battery efficiency.

On the other hand, Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a 165Hz 6.67-inch pOLED 1080p display panel protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus. This panel, although not as sharp as the OnePlus, delivers exceptional visuals with industry-standard resolution, high contrast ratio, and vibrant colors. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies to ensure a great viewing experience.

OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Camera compared

OnePlus 12's 50MP camera clicks sharp and crisp images in various lighting conditions. (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 sports a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The main camera excels in daylight and low-light conditions, while the telephoto and ultrawide cameras offer good zoomed-in photos and a broader field of vision.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro's 50MP camera performs well in all lighting conditions. (Image via Motorola)

Edge 40 Pro features a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor that performs well in all lighting conditions. It also sports a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. Overall, the camera system produces decent photos under most lighting conditions, captures a great amount of detail, offers high dynamic range, and provides vivid-looking outputs.

OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Charging and battery comparison

OnePlus features 100W wired charging with 50W wireless charging, while Motorola Edge 40 Pro supports faster 125W charging with 15W wireless charging. (Image via OnePlus/Motorola)

The OnePlus 12 sports a 5400mAh battery that easily lasts a full day. It additionally supports 100W fast charging, capable of charging the phone from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes. The phone further supports 50W fast wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro delivers an all-day battery life with its 4600mAh battery. Thanks to the 125W charger in the box, the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes. Moreover, the Edge 40 Pro supports 15W wireless charging and support for reverse wireless charging.

Is the OnePlus 12 better than the Motorola Edge 40 Pro?

To conclude our OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro battle, the OnePlus 12 holds the upper hand with a bigger 120Hz LTPO panel, a newer Snapdragon Gen 3 processor, a higher spec camera system, and a larger battery size.

However, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is not too bad either. Yes, it features last year’s flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 processor, which has a negligible performance difference from its modern counterpart; yet, the cameras are good for most situations, and the software experience is clean.

While we can only compare the specs and give our thoughts, choosing a winner in the OnePlus 12 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro battle ultimately falls upon you. Both devices have their strength and weaknesses, and the only thing that can separate them is individual preference.

