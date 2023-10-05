Google Pixel 8: Release date, specs, price, and more

The Google Pixel 8 series was just introduced at the recent Made by Google event. The new smartphones bring better cameras and displays to the masses. However, this year's Google smartphone devices aren't a complete revamp of what we got last year. They are more of an iterative upgrade over the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 8 introduces a new chip, the Tensor G3, and loads of new software and AI features that take the experience to the next level. For starters, Magic Editor is now here. The company has also introduced a new Video Booster feature that takes photos and videos to the next level.

The base model Pixel starts from $699 in 2023, which is a $100 premium over last year's version. The smartphones are now available for pre-order and will hit shelves next week.

Google Pixel 8 release date and regions

The new Pixel in the new Hazel colorway (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8 was introduced at today's Pixel event. The device will be available on store shelves starting next Thursday, October 12, in all available regions.

Last year's Pixel 7 was available in 17 countries, and this time, availability is expanding to a total of 20 countries. The list includes the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Google Pixel 8 pre-order details

The camera module on the new Pixel smartphones (Image via Google)

The Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered from the Google Store and participating third-party retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. The base model starts from $699 for the 128 GB version and $759 for the 256 GB version.

Those who pre-order the Pixel 8 before it hits shelves next week are eligible for a free Pixel Buds Pro for a limited time alongside the smartphone at no extra cost.

Google Pixel 8 specs

The new Pixel smartphones are powered by the Tensor G3 (Image via Google)

At the heart of the new Pixel smartphones is the new Tensor G3 processor. Although the processor hasn't been massively upgraded from its last-gen counterpart, a major focus is on AI capabilities. Therefore, this new chip packs a much more capable TPU that can handle 10x the machine learning algorithms simultaneously.

This, bundled with some smart AI features, makes the new Pixel smartphones the smartest ones you can choose from today.

A recap of the capabilities of the new Tensor G3 chip (Image via Google)

One of the most highlighted upgrades to the new Pixel smartphones is the cameras. The hardware on the devices has been upgraded. However, besides this, the new smartphones now have a bunch of new software features that rank them a step ahead of the competition.

A review of the camera features headed to the new Pixels (Image via Google)

Some of the highlighted features of the new cameras include Macro Focus, a new and upgraded ultrawide sensor, and a 50 MP wide sensor. On the software side, users get the new Best Take feature that combines the best of a few shots for impeccable selfies, Magic Editor, Real Tone, and other features.

The detailed specs list of the Pixel 8, besides last year's Pixel 7, is as follows:

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 7 Processor Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Refresh rate 60-120 Hz refresh rate 90 Hz refresh rate Rear camera 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide Selfie camera 10.5 MP front 10.8 MP front Security VPN by Google One at no extra cost, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock VPN by Google One at no extra cost, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock Price $699 $599

The new smartphone's pricing starts from $699, up from last year's $599 introductory price. This places it in the mid-premium segment, competing directly against the Nothing Phone (2) and the OnePlus 11R.

Google Pixel 8 all colors and variants

A glimpse at the devices in the Pixel lineup (Image via Google)

The new Pixel smartphone can be bought in the following colorways:

Grey Peony Rose Obsidian Black

The colors have received some criticism for being dull. However, most smartphones of 2023 didn't get the most exciting of paint jobs, either.

This device will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB variants, with the former selling for $599 and the latter going for $699.

There's a lot to unpack about the new Pixel smartphones once they hit shelves next week. Reviews are also slated for later this month. Fans will have to stay tuned for the latest updates, comparisons, and thoughts on the new lineup from Google.