10 biggest updates rumored for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will roll out soon, maybe in the first half of October 2023. If we analyze the previous trends, Google typically releases them in October. This Pixel smartphone series is renowned for offering a complete and authentic Android experience. We can expect serious software and hardware updates from this year's lineup.

There are rumors about the pricing of the Google Pixel 8, its design, and camera changes. This article will address the 10 biggest expected updates to the new Google flagship.

Biggest changes coming to the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

1) Design

New colors, same design (Image via OnLeaks)

We might see a bigger camera bump and a repositioning to house the improved cameras. We can't conclude on any design changes yet, but Google has stuck to its signature design from the Pixel 6 series, and we might expect some new funky color options. There is an image on Reddit suggesting the new designs of the upcoming flagships, but it cannot be fully trusted.

2) Displays

Better displays? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The leaks coming from some insiders suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, there is no agreement on screen resolution, which might be a 1440 x 3120 resolution or 2822 x 1344.

Ross Young has also revealed that the Pixel 8's screen will have a 6.17-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7's 6.32-inch display, shifting it toward a compact size. Moreover, we are expecting a 2000 nits peak brightness from the panel.

3) Batteries

The battery capacity of the upcoming devices is not known. However, it is strongly anticipated that the charging speeds via wires will get a slight bump. We might see the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro supporting a 27W charging speed. There is no doubt that these smartphones will also support wireless charging.

4) The Operating System

Google has made some significant changes with the Android 13 and its Material U OS. It was aesthetically pleasing with themed icons and color vector fonts, and we can expect more in the next release. There have been some interesting advancements in AI language algorithms, and Google will most likely take this further in the new Pixel 8 series.

5) Cameras

It is safe to assume that the Pixel series cameras have been the ultimate selling point, and the 8 and 8 Pro will maintain this legacy. Expectations are a 50MP main sensor (some leaks point to a 64MP Sony IMX787 and others to a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor), a triple camera setup (including an ultrawide angle lens, and possibly a telephoto lens), and a 32MP selfie camera.

6) Camera Features

As per some trusted leaks by Kuba Wojciechowski, the new Google Pixel 8 is going to have a staggered HDR feature, which in turn solidifies the usage of the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This technology takes long and short-exposure photos simultaneously rather than patching them back during post-processing.

We can also expect signature face unblur and night sight available in video settings in the upcoming Google devices.

7) Storage and RAM

For a smooth-running smartphone, it is necessary to have newer versions of storage and RAM hardware. If we are to trust the suggestions of Ronald Quandt, we might see a UFS 4.0 SSD-type storage with faster read and write speeds. The storage capacity might start from 128GB, and we might see up to 1TB option as well on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

According to some sources, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have 12GB of LDDR5x RAM, though the former will most likely have 8GB of RAM.

8) Processor

With every lineup of its Pixel smartphones, Google tends to announce a new chipset that is more capable and faster than the previous generation. This year, we might expect the same. It is very likely that Google will implement a new Tensor G3 processor for the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. To know the benchmarks and throttles, we might have to wait a few more weeks.

9) An update to pricing

All the smartphones launched recently have slightly increased their regular pricing as compared to the previous generation. It is speculated that Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are going to get a little price bump from the previous series. We can expect the Pixel 8 to start at $699 and the 8 Pro to be listed at around $999.

10) A new version of Android

The most amazing thing to come out with the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is going to be Android 14, something every Android user can enjoy on their devices. The upcoming OS is already available in beta version for everyone to try out and has tons of new features like AI blur, image clipping, and new color themes, giving smartphone personalization a whole new definition.

For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.