What is League of Legends error code 0U and how to fix it

Committing to League of Legends can occasionally be a challenging feat, and it gets more difficult when error codes like "0U" pop up.

The League of Legends error code 0U signifies that the PBE client is not loading, inferring that the game's PC installation cannot find new features and upgrades.

League offers a separate client interface that enables players to communicate with their friends without actually starting the game, in contrast to other titles where the lobby is a component of the gameplay itself. The client's home screen, summoner icon and any other client tabs are incorrectly displayed due to the error.

In essence, the client simultaneously executes two different apps. While one controls the menu, the other oversees the game. Players have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the current client system due to data leakage and slow performance.

Despite being advantageous for players with slower PCs, problems in the Riot client can prohibit them from joining matches even when the servers are up and running. Although the cause of error code 0U is unknown, customers from all over the world have recently started experiencing it.

Riot has acknowledged the problem and claim to be working on it. For the time being, players can try a few short-term remedies, but none of them will completely resolve the error code 0U issue.

How to temporarily fix League of Legends error code 0U

The client error 0U message pop-up (Image via Riot Games)

The Hextech Repair Tool was recommended to League of Legends community members who contacted Riot's support line. However, neither community management nor Riot developers have publicly announced an official solution.

Hextech Repair Tool is a simple application that was created especially for League of Legends. It uses automatic troubleshooting to optimize the game and PC settings in order to fix a player's League of Legends gripes at the software level.

The tool is quick and incredibly easy to use. By performing a series of network and firewall-level tests, it applies automated troubleshooting to the player's PC and game files. In addition to being capable of reinstalling a patch or the game itself, the Hextech Repair Tool has a variety of features to identify damaged game files.

Players can also try updating the game and adding League of Legends as a Firewall exception. However, reinstalling League using the Hextech Repair Tool is the best possible fix to the problem for now.

Additionally, the program gathers all the game logs that players may provide to Riot support. This will assist in identifying the problem's source and finding solutions. But not everyone will have success with the aforementioned strategy. Even those who successfully avoided the issue by reinstalling it were eventually met with it again.

League players are also advised to keep track of the support page for updates on Riot's response to the issue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far