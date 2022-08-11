League of Legends jungle to receive serious changes in preseason 13, will feature new meta, items, and pets

League of Legends’ jungle is set to receive extensive updates when preseason 13 drops later this year after Worlds 2022.

According to the recent developer update, Riot Games will make significant adjustments to the role and will introduce a new meta to the game, along with new items and “pets”.

A key concern that the developers highlighted in the post is the disparity between how professional and high-ranked gamers play the jungle position and how casual players do it.

The League of Legends developers want to implement a meta that will reduce the barrier of entry when it comes to tactics and game knowledge surrounding the jungle.

Riot Games stated in the post:

“Right now in League, it’s not realistic to expect a ton of different characters to be viable at the highest levels of play because a lot of them simply can’t optimize their clears enough to stand up with the rest.”

The goal is to ensure that the jungle is "complex in the right places": Riot Games on jungle updates in League of Legends preseason 13

Riot Games will be looking to experiment with the role that jungle items are currently playing in the game and how it interacts with the other situations on the Rift.

The key objective of the preseason update will be to make the jungle more accessible for players. The developers might even look to implement “aids” for jungle pathing to help out those who are new to the role.

Riot Games explained:

“The goal here is absolutely not to ‘dumb down’ the jungle or remove the ability to show off your jungle knowledge, but to make sure that jungle is complex in the right places.”

The developers will also be introducing “pets” with the League of Legends preseason update. How this addition is going to affect the game is up for speculation, as Riot Games are yet to provide any additional details on it.

However, what the developers have mentioned is the fact that these companions will stick by players and make their time in the jungle significantly easier by making camp-clearing faster.

These pets will eventually grow in power and increase the champion’s potential, allowing them to have more playmaking as the game progresses.

Players will likely have to wait until League of Legends Worlds 2022 for more official information about the jungle updates.

