League of Legends leakers disclose information on final set of skins for Season 12

League of Legends Season 12 is about to end, and popular leaker Big Bad Bear has some good news for fans. It looks like the final skins set to arrive this year have been leaked.

Season 12 will only have two more patches after the current one ends. The final patch for this season will be released around mid-November, and then Season 13 will officially begin in December.

Hence, fans worldwide will be looking to grab everything possible from this season before starting afresh from December onwards. This will include not just the released brand-new skins but the ranked and honor rewards.

Space Groove will probably return as one of the final skinlines for League of Legends Season 12

Big Bad Bear claims that Space Groove is set to return to League of Legends with the upcoming patch. This will be a showcase event and is expected to drop somewhere around 12.22.

If that is the case, fans can expect it to come out around November 16, with the PBE starting around November 1. The leak also suggests that the Space Groove might include both a Prestige and Legendary skin alongside other Epic skins.

In any case, Space Groove is one of the most popular skinlines within the game. Fans should not expect too much since the developers have put a lot of effort into the Empyrean skins coming out alongside patch 12.21.

Apart from that, a new champion, K'Sante, is also getting released. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Riot Games decided to take the final two patch updates, namely 12.22 and 12.23, very lightly.

the 3 girls in the space pool, or whatever that is, are called the "The 3 Party Goddesses" and they hired Samira to protect Lux from Lissandra, so I assume none of them is Lissandra....

Nevertheless, 12.23 will also have a skinline, though the leaker claims the information regarding that one is relatively weak. As of now, it is tough to say what might be released, but leaks suggest that Dreadnova skins might be released with 12.23.

The Dreadnova skinline was initially supposed to be released along with the Steel Valkyrie skins in League of Legends. However, since that did not happen, these Dreadnova skins might come out in the final patch update of the season.

Fans should also ensure they reach Gold rank and Honor Level 5 to obtain the exclusive Sejuani and Malzahar skins as rewards for reaching the above milestones. The time to reach those milestones is almost over, so fans should get into the grind as quickly as possible.

Lastly, it is essential to mention that the first patch for the brand new League of Legends season, 13.01, will come out around December 15, 2022.

