League of Legends star Mikyx will reportedly return to G2 Esports after a year with Team EXCEL 

On November 2, popular insider LEC Wooloo revealed that Mikyx, the current support player for Team EXCEL, is set to return to his former team G2 Esports for the 2023 season of League of Legends LEC. This comes as big news as the return of Mikyx will mean that Targamas, the young support whom G2 Esports brought in will be removed from the team.

Obviously, roping in Mikyx makes a lot of sense for the organization as he is a former member and was also part of the 2019 squad that won MSI. His experience knows no bounds and he is arguably one of the greatest support players in Europe.

Apart from that, G2 Esports is also acquiring Hans Sama as the ADC for the upcoming season. Mikyx and Hans Sama have a history together from back in 2018 with Misfits Gaming and the synergy between the two players is quite healthy.

Mikyx joining G2 Esports will lead to a domino effect in the transfer market of League of Legends LEC ahead of the 2023 season

As mentioned previously, LEC Wooloo has confirmed that Mikyx will be joining G2 Esports in the upcoming season of Europe's top-flight League of Legends competition. This is obviously more of a reunion as Mikyx was part of G2 Esports in 2019, 2020 and 2021 when the team performed massive feats on the international stage.

However, after the 2021 season, there was a need for change within the team and Mikyx was removed, leading to the introduction of Targamas. In truth, Targamas had his highs and lows, but it seems as though G2 Esports believe that with the introduction of Hans Sama in 2023, Mikyx will be a much better fit.

In any case, this move is not just big for G2 Esports, but for the rest of the League of Legends LEC transfer market as well. This is because, as Wooloo mentioned, the two biggest players that were basically blocking the entire transfer market were Hans Sama and Mikyx.

Their decision held back all the other teams as being the top players, everyone wanted to acquire them ahead of others. Since both Mikyx and Hans Sama have decided to move to G2 Esports, a domino effect will now be triggered.

This will result in the transfer of second and third-choice players by some of the League of Legends teams considering the top players are already taken. However, the move by Mikyx and Hans Sama is not the only big surprise this year.

As per the community, the 2023 transfer market for League of Legends LEC will be one of the biggest in history. In fact, G2 Esports will still need a jungler and there are rumors that an import might be on its way.

