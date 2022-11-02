How to get a Worlds 2022 Mercedes Chest for free in League of Legends

To further celebrate the ongoing World Championship 2022, League of Legends has been offering players a chance to get their hands on Mercedes Chests.

Like the other chests and orbs in the MOBA, these too will allow them to avail a fair number of cosmetics and other loot. Now, with the Grand Finals of the biggest international event right around the corner, there is indeed a lot of excitement amongst community members as they look forward to who will finally get to take home the Summoners Cup.

With LCK pegged to win it all, irrespective of which side takes the final Nexus kill, players are curious about how they will be able to get their hands on Mercedes Chests in the game for free.

Like any event or celebration that offers exclusive loot and rewards, there are certain challenges and missions players will need to complete to acquire the Master Chests.

Riot Games will email players a code to redeem the chest in League of Legends

Mercedes Chests are just one of the rewards Riot Games is giving fans to celebrate the upcoming Worlds 2022 finals. While individuals may be looking to purchase these event-exclusive chests from the League of Legends store, there are ways that they will be able to get their hands on some for free.

To be able to obtain the chests, you will be required to:

Finish a quiz that will take place after every matchday. To be able to gain a chest you must successfully complete a quiz that will be taking place in the League of Legends client. The quiz will be updated after every match day, hence you will get a lot of chances to obtain multiple chests and get your hands on a good number of event-exclusive rewards.

The quiz may contain multiple rounds that you will be required to go through until you get an answer wrong. Some of the quizzes are sort of pattern recognition challenges which will usually ask you to go for multiple rounds. The quiz will end once you get a pattern wrong and fail to make the structure that was required.

Moreover, the faster you can complete these quizzes, the more points you will earn to obtain a Mercedes Chest in the game. Hence, while it is a bit challenging to accomplish, there are no hard-hitting puzzles that you will have to solve, and a bit of composure and know-how will see you through it.

After going through the rounds and the various quizzes, you will be given a final score based on the patterns that you were able to complete. This will be shown on the scoreboard, and then you will be asked to fill out a date after taking the quiz. In return, Riot Games will email you a code to redeem the chest.

It is important to note here that to be able to fill out the data, you will first be required to score the minimum amount to enter the raffle. If you win, the email from the League of Legends developers may take up to 48 hours to be delivered.

