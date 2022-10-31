DRX's miracle run at League of Legends Worlds 2022 continues as underdogs demolish Gen.G to book Grand Finals clash with T1 

On October 30, 2022,DRX pulled off an upset at League of Legends Worlds 2022 that nobody in the entire League of Legends community could have predicted. The underdogs from the LCK ended up defeating the champions from that region, Gen.G, 3-1 in the second semi-final game to book a Grand Finals ticket for Worlds 2022.

This is a result that is bound to blow everyone's minds, as many did not even expect DRX to make it past the Group Stages. In fact, this is a team that everyone thought would fall to the likes of Rogue or Top Esports.

However, DRX not only defeated those teams but cruised through the competition with ease, something that was unlikely to happen based on the analysis from the top personalities in the League of Legends community.

DRX's Zeka has been instrumental in the team's success so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022

DRX is a team that most analysts expected to get knocked out very early. The team barely made it into League of Legends Worlds 2022 and had a reputation of being inconsistent.

However, contrary to all expectations, DRX had a stellar performance and managed to thwart all the challenges thrown their way. Even though DRX's journey has been a collective effort, Zeka is the player who deserves the most credit.

He is the focal point of DRX and has been the best midlaner so far in the tournament. Zeka's explosive performances have helped DRX grab wins even in situations that looked dire.

In fact, while Deft has always been the player within DRX that everyone looks up to, Zeka is the one who has been stepping up in crucial scenarios. This has led to the team generating a momentum that has carried them all the way to the Grand Finals.

DRX defeating Gen.G is more than just a statement, as the latter crushed the former in the LCK. In fact, when DRX and Gen.G ended up getting matched against each other, most people thought it would be a 3-0 for the latter.

However, DRX ended up coming out on top with a 3-1 scoreline that clearly shows how much the team has improved over the past few weeks. It is safe to say at this point that DRX's victories against Top Esports and EDG were not simple flukes but more of a display of skill.

In any case, DRX will now have a week's worth of practice before meeting T1 in the Grand Finals. This will be a historical match, regardless of who the winner is.

If DRX wins, then it will be a miracle run at the same level as OG, who won Dota 2's The International back in 2018 after overcoming all odds. Apart from that, DRX's victory will mean that Deft will finally get his hands on the World Championship, a title that has eluded him for several years.

If T1 wins, then it will be a record fourth title for not just the organization but Faker as well. Hence, the Grand Finals at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is a match that fans will not want to miss.

