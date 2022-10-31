League of Legends LCK is guaranteed to win the Worlds 2022 trophy, irrespective of Finals results

The semifinals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 have come to an end, with T1 and DRX moving to the Grand Final clash on November 5, 2022. As fans may already be aware, both of these teams are from LCK, which means that, irrespective of what happens, South Korea will be winning the Worlds 2022 trophy.

This is a major achievement for a region touted to be over-reliant on only one team. The LCK region has shown up both in terms of quality and quantity, which is something that most regions have difficulty pulling off.

There is no doubt that the gap between LCK and every other region has grown significantly over the past few weeks. LCK teams have outclassed various champions from other regions with ease, which clearly puts all debates regarding the world's best region to rest.

League of Legends World Championships will host an LCK finals for the first time since 2017

So far, the LCK region has been extremely dominant in League of Legends Worlds 2022, with the semifinals featuring three LCK teams and only one LPL team. Shortly after, the LPL team was crushed by T1 with a 3-1 scoreline.

Even then, this level of dominance by the LCK has not been encountered within the League of Legends esports scene for some time now. Although DAMWON KIA did claim the Worlds 2020 title, back then, it was mostly Europe and LPL that dominated the tournament.

In 2018 and 2019, the finals were between Europe and the LPL, while in 2020 and 2021, it was between the LPL and the LCK. The last time LCK had two representatives in the Grand Finals was back in 2017 when Samsung Galaxy defeated SK Telecom T1 with a 3-0 scoreline.

It seems like one-sided regional dominance has returned this year, but with Europe's performance being poor and only JDG from the LPL qualifying for the semifinals. It is also important to remember that the only reason JDG reached the semifinals was because they played against Rogue.

The moment JDG faced the LCK juggernauts T1, the LPL champions were defeated soundly. This shows that even the champions from other regions are unable to compete against the lower seeds of the LCK, since T1 was the second seed of its region.

In fact, the most surprising of results was DRX defeating the defending World Champions EDG in the quarterfinals. DRX was the final seed from the LCK who barely qualified for the tournament by somehow clawing their way through the regional gauntlet.

These results display the immense strength that the LCK has developed in the League of Legends esports scene and the amount of work other regions need to put in in order to catch up in the upcoming 2023 season.

