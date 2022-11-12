League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split: Every rumored roster so far

Rumors regarding the League of Legends LEC 2023 off-season have been spreading like wildfire over the past few days. Popular insiders like LEC Wooloo have revealed a lot of information regarding the potential rosters for every team that will be participating in the upcoming LEC 2023 season.

This article will list the rumored rosters for every team for the LEC 2023 Spring Split that have been revealed so far by insiders. It is important to clarify that none of these are official. However, considering the reputation of the leakers, the roster predictions will likely end up being true.

The reason why the rosters have not been officially confirmed is because the transfer window has not opened yet. Fans can expect official confirmations to take place somewhere around the end of November or the beginning of December.

Full details regarding the rumored rosters for every participating team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 season

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo will return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) [Sources] Bot laner Rekkleswill return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) [Sources] Bot laner Rekkles 🇸🇪 will return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) https://t.co/4gFDBrUOZM

The potential roster for every team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is provided in the table below:

Team Top Jungle Mid ADC Support G2 Esports Brokenblade Yike Caps Hans Sama Mikyx Fnatic Wunder Razork Humanoid Rekkles Rhuckz MAD Lions Chasy Elyoya Nisqy Carzzy Hylissang Heretics Evi N/A Ruby Jackspektra Mersa Astralis Finn 113 Dajor Kobbe JeongHoon Vitality Photon Bo Perkz Neon Kaiser BDS Adam Sheo Nuclearint Crownie Labrov SK Irrelevant Markoon Sertuss Exakick Doss KOI (Rogue) Szygenda Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi EXCEL Odoamne Xerxe Vetheo Patrik Targamas

There is no doubt that the League of Legends LEC 2023 off-season is looking good so far. Based on the rumored rosters, it looks like the LEC is going to be a lot more competitive this year.

In fact, the competition has been so stiff that players like Upset, Flakked, and Unforgiven have missed out on finding a team. In fact, Upset getting removed from Fnatic for Rekkles is something that has surprised a lot of League of Legends fans.

Upset was arguably the best ADC in Europe, and Rekkles has not been performing like he used to. He is still a skilled player, but it is uncertain what kind of impact he can have in the current meta where aggressive ADCs are so prevalent.

Rekkles is the kind of player who will either have an even laning stage or come out slightly ahead of his opponent, but he will remain passive and farm for a long time. Once the laning phase passes, he starts scaling in the mid-to-late game. Unfortunately, passive ADCs are punished severely in the langing stage of the current League of Legends meta, which is something that could potentially cause problems for the team.

The second biggest surprise this year has to be Team Vitality. The addition of Photon and Bo, two top-tier players from South Korea and China respectively, will help the team a lot.

Toplaners are generally quite weak in Europe. Apart from the likes of Wunder and Brokenblade, most toplaners from the LEC fail to make a mark on the international stage. Team Vitality signing Photon from the T1 Academy team might be an important upgrade.

G2 Esports is also looking very strong with a really powerful botlane. Hans Sama and Mikyx may not have been particularly impressive in the previous year, but these two players are arguably some of the best in their positions.

The only thing that's uncertain about G2 Esports is the role that Yike (the jungler from League of Legends' ERL) will play. He is a very good player and was arguably the best jungler in the ERL by a significant margin. The problem is that ERL and LEC are different ball games, and it remains to be seen how much of an impact Yike can have in upcoming games.

