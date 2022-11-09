League of Legends star Hylissang will reportedly join MAD Lions for 2023 season of LEC

Popular insider LEC Wooloo has claimed that Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov, Fnatic's highly decorated support, will be joining MAD Lions for the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. He made the claims in a tweet on November 9, 2022.

This is another LEC move that (if true) would mark the end of an era, as Hylissang has been with Fnatic for five years now.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo will play for MAD Lions starting next year [Sources] Support Hylissangwill play for MAD Lions starting next year [Sources] Support Hylissang 🇧🇬 will play for MAD Lions starting next year https://t.co/jau0PQNk0x

This move is not something that Fnatic fans will like. With the return of Martin "Rekkles" Larsson to the team, they will miss out on yet another botlane duo.

Despite his legacy as one of the best supports in the LEC, Hylissang's form has been inconsistent this past year. He had his highs when engage supports were meta but dropped massively when enchanters became popular.

Hence, it is possible that Fnatic is looking for someone who is more flexible when it comes to the current meta in the game.

Hylissang could be pairing up with Carzzy for MAD Lions in League of Legends LEC 2023 season

As mentioned previously, Hylissang and Fnatic have reportedly decided to part ways after five years, with the player set to join MAD Lions for the LEC 2023 season.

If the move takes place, Hylissang will be pairing up with Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag in the MAD Lions botlane. The Czech star has returned to the team after a year-long stint at Team Vitality.

Based on their current form, both Carzzy and Hylissang have a lot to prove. Neither of the players has been good in the past year, with the former being criticized multiple times for being unreliable in the botlane.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo picked MAD Lions over Fnatic tonight as he will return to his former team in the LEC [Sources] Bot laner Carzzypicked MAD Lions over Fnatic tonight as he will return to his former team in the LEC [Sources] Bot laner Carzzy 🇨🇿 picked MAD Lions over Fnatic tonight as he will return to his former team in the LEC https://t.co/yCSAKkiRhH

Hylissang has also been criticized for being inconsistent. He has a habit of going for aggressive plays, which oftentimes end poorly and lead to the enemy team getting massive advantages.

Apart from this shortcoming, Hylissang also struggles in the enchanter support meta where champions like Lulu, Yuumi, and Renata are more prevalent compared to Nautilus, Pyke, and Leona.

Therefore, if Carzzy and Hylissang join hands in MAD Lions, they will have to find their form and perform at a level that is expected of them.

In any case, League of Legends fans might be wondering what will happen to Kaiser once Hylissang moves into MAD Lions. According to reports from LEC Wooloo, Kaiser will probably join Team Vitality to pair up with Neon for the League of Legends LEC 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes