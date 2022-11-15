League of Legends' brand new Winterblessed skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On November 14, 2022, League of Legends officially revealed the brand new Winterblessed skinline that is set to release in the second week of December. It is based on the winter theme and all the skins have designs pertaining to it.

These skins will be added to the game in the PBE for 12.23 cycle, which also happens to the final update for this year. However, it will be the second that includes pre-season 2023 content.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Winter comes to Runeterra! With the first snow of the year, Polaris must choose whether to bless or burden the realm. Will good deeds or greed win the day? Winter comes to Runeterra! With the first snow of the year, Polaris must choose whether to bless or burden the realm. Will good deeds or greed win the day? https://t.co/lYZQIRikEU

In any case, a winter-themed skinline is something that several fans will enjoy. This is because players have been asking Riot Games to release something that pertains to the season for a long time, and it looks like these skins will do exactly that upon release.

Full details regarding the upcoming Winterblessed skins in League of Legends

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Also as a reminder 12.23 is a 3 week PBE cycle, so TFT Set 8: Monsters Attack and the Polaris skins will come out after December 7th. Also as a reminder 12.23 is a 3 week PBE cycle, so TFT Set 8: Monsters Attack and the Polaris skins will come out after December 7th.

As mentioned previously, the upcoming Winterblessed skins will be added to the PBE for the 12.23 cycle. This means that they are expected to be released somewhere after December 7, 2022, once patch 12.23 makes its way to the live servers.

This is mainly because patch 12.23 has a three-week PBE cycle instead of two weeks. Hence, the release of the skins will also be delayed a bit.

As it happens, there are a total of seven skins that will come along with the Winterblessed skinline. There will be one Legendary, five Epic, and one Prestige. The champions featured in it are Diana, Zilean, Shaco, Warwick, Swain, and Zoe.

Winterblessed Diana

Winterblessed Warwick

Winterblessed Shaco

Winterblessed Swain

Winterblessed Zilean

Winterblessed Zoe

Prestige Winterblessed Warwick By the light of the Aurora, winter has come! New Winterblessed Skins are unwrapping on the PBE:Winterblessed DianaWinterblessed WarwickWinterblessed ShacoWinterblessed SwainWinterblessed ZileanWinterblessed ZoePrestige Winterblessed Warwick

Amongst these, Warwick is getting the Prestige version, while Diana will probably get the Legendary version. However, the rest of the skins will be of Epic rarity.

In any case, the skins definitely look quite good as all of them have a very specific winter theme. They have a very beautiful color palette and it seems like fans have been enjoying them quite a lot.

Nevertheless, it is now time to move onto the splash art and expected price for the skins.

Splash arts and expected prices for Winterblessed skins in League of Legends

1) Winterblessed Diana

Winterblessed Diana (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1820 RP

2) Winterblessed Zilean

Winterblessed Zilean (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

3) Winterblessed Zoe

Winterblessed Zoe (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

4) Winterblessed Warwick

Winterblessed Warwick (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

5) Winterblessed Shaco

Winterblessed Shaco (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

6) Winterblessed Swain

Winterblessed Swain (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

7) Prestige Winterblessed Warwick

Winterblessed Prestige Warwick (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: N/A

It is important to remember that these Winterblessed skins will probably be the final ones that fans are going to get this year in League of Legends.

Once this patch is over, League of Legends Season 13 will officially begin right after new year 2023 hits. Hence, fans might be willing to get their hands on the final set of skins that 2022 has to offer.

