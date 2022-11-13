League of Legends leaks provide first look into Neeko's alleged rework set for release in the coming months

On November 13, 2022, popular League of Legends leaker, Big Bad Bear provided information on Neeko's highly anticipated mid-scope update that is set for release in the coming months. This mid-scope update will make some changes to her kit and abilities to make her viable within the current meta.

Neeko is a champion who has become quite outdated, which has resulted in many players feeling that she needs an upgrade to be more in line with modern-day units. However, Riot Games felt that she had a good kit, except that it needed modifications instead of a complete overhaul.

In any case, the information provided here is obviously a leak. This means that things can change in the final product and League of Legends fans should take it with a pinch of salt.

Neeko's W ability is set to receive the most changes based on the alleged rework leaks in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, Neeko is set to get a mid-scope update. This means that her kit will be partially modified and tuned. This is not a complete overhaul and she will retain quite a few of the features that make her unique in League of Legends.

Based on the alleged rework that has been provided by the leaker, amongst all the changes, her W ability is set to be the one that will be completely changed. The rest of them have modifications.

fae 🦋 @faeselette alleged neeko rework seems fun... i might learn her :3 alleged neeko rework seems fun... i might learn her :3

Her passive ability will be replaced by the passive of her current W with an upgrade. It seems that Neeko's third attack will no longer deal bonus magic damage and will instead be treated as a triple auto attack.

Neeko's Q ability will remain the same except that now it will do bloom damage 3 times. Apart from that, the third bloom will deal additional damage based on the missing health of the enemy and will also have a bigger area of effect than the previous two.

Her W ability is the one that will receive the most changes. It seems that in her new W ability, Neeko will be able to grant allies with invisibility as well. Once she does that, she will disguise herself as an ally and also create a clone in that process.

Connor @Licorice_Tea Mannnn I hope the leaked Neeko rework is real because it would be so fun to play a Twitch/Neeko lane Mannnn I hope the leaked Neeko rework is real because it would be so fun to play a Twitch/Neeko lane

While this entire process is underway, Neeko, her ally, and her clone will gain bonus movement speed in League of Legends. Once the clone hits another champion, it will deal bloom damage.

Her E ability also has some minor modifications. It seems that once Neeko hits two enemies, the tangle will get empowered and grow bigger and larger while creating a root for 1.8 seconds.

Lastly, her R ability also has a small modification as instead of once it will now proc three times in League of Legends. In the first two cases, she will slow the enemy and deal less damage, but in the last one, she will jump into the air and deal massive magic damage.

Apart from that, Neeko will also gain a shield based on the total number of champions that she is able to hit with the same.

So, overall, the rework does look quite good, though it is tough to say how impactful it will be if it does end up becoming true. In any case, League of Legends fans will not have to wait long as the Neeko rework should be out anytime in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes