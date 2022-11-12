League of Legends leaker reveals information on brand new Ashen Knight Mordekaiser skin

On November 11, 2022, popular League of Legends leaker Big Bad Bear revealed information about the brand new Modekaiser skin that will be released under the highly popular Ashen Knight banner. This will be the fourth and most likely final Mythic Ashen Knight skin after the ones for Pyke, Pantheon, and Sylas were released earlier this year.

The Ashen Knight skinline started off strong with Pyke, but eventually lost support from the community. The Pantheon and Sylas skins have received major backlash, which has put heavy pressure on Riot Games to deliver something good this time around.

In general, the Ashen Knight skinline was an interesting concept, and it is a shame that the developers failed to maintain the hype. Fans were of the opinion that the two skins released after Pyke lacked innovation and merely looked like rehashed versions of other popular cosmetic items with a different color palette.

The Ashen Knight skinline will be discontinued as a Mythic item and will return as regular skins after Mordekaiser in League of Legends

As mentioned previously, popular leaker Big Bad Bear has revealed that Mordekaiser will be the next champion to be featured in the Ashen Knight skinline. Unfortunately, this will also be the final skin under the Mythic version of the Ashen Knight skinline.

Papuchochoł 🐀 @papuchochoe @yuuneelli they arent cancelling it >< riot wants to make a different mythic essence theme every year, so next year we will get other skinline but we are still due to last Ashen Knight skin (+ and I think they said if theme is really liked they may continue it as just RP skinline?) @yuuneelli they arent cancelling it >< riot wants to make a different mythic essence theme every year, so next year we will get other skinline but we are still due to last Ashen Knight skin (+ and I think they said if theme is really liked they may continue it as just RP skinline?)

It is well-known that in the current situation, Ashen Knight skins in League of Legends can only be bought using Mythic Essence, a rare currency in-game. However, it looks like Riot Games will be stopping the release of Ashen Knight as a Mythic skinline and will instead be making it one of the general skinlines.

In other words, somewhere around 2023 or 2024, Ashen Knight skins will be purchasable through Riot Points, just like other skins such as Spirit Blossom, Fright Night, Sentinels of Light, and more.

In any case, there is still quite some time left before the Ashen Knight skinline becomes a regular one. Nevertheless, fans may be interested to know the release date of the Ashen Knight Mordekaiser skin.

It seems that this skin should come out along with the next patch in League of Legends. Based on the current patch schedule, 12.22 will be released somewhere around November 16, 2022, and is set to feature in pre-season 2023.

This means that the PBE cycle for patch 12.23, the final one for this year, will begin around November 16 itself. Hence, fans can expect the Ashen Knight Mordekaiser skin to be made available in League of Legends' PBE at around the same time.

If there are no delays, then the Ashen Knight Mordekaiser skin may likely be released on December 7, 2022. It should be noted that this is still a leak and the situation may vary depending on Riot Games' decisions in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes