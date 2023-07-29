Faker is set to return before League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs

In a surprising turn of events for the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage's last few weeks, T1's camp has shared thrilling news. After a triumphant victory over NS RedForce on July 2, 2023, it was disclosed that Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, the legendary mid-laner, sadly could not participate in the starting lineup due to a severe injury to his right arm. Thus, T1 gave Faker a well-earned two-week hiatus to guarantee complete recovery.

During his time away, the squad sought the assistance of Poby, the academy team's mid-laner, to fill in as a replacement. Unfortunately, Faker's recovery took longer than expected, causing T1 to face difficulties dominating the LCK Summer Split Group Stage in 2023. Luckily, T1 supporters received hope after news of Faker's return surfaced following their loss to KT Rolster on July 29, 2023.

This article will shed light on recent news and details regarding Faker's return date and T1's current situation in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

When will Faker return to T1's starting roster in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split?

With Faker absent for eight matches in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, T1 has secured only one victory. Their struggles lie in efficient teamwork, short calls, and macro adjustments, further amplified by Poby's underwhelming display in the early game.

During a recent interview, Kim "Roach" Kang-hui, the coach for the T1 team, shared some positive news amidst their recent loss to KT Rolster. He confidently announced that Faker would be returning in time for the playoffs. He asserted,

"I know Bengi (T1's previous coach) did say he'd take a two-week break, but the state of Faker's wrist wasn't in good condition. He couldn't take only two weeks off and start playing on stage right away. However, Faker might start even next week; the regular season matches before the playoffs"

With their current standing in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, they have a reasonably comfortable chance to clinch a spot. However, it would be a morale booster for them to secure a few wins in the meantime, especially with the presence of Faker. As a result, Faker will likely play against the Kwangdong Freecs on August 2, 2023.

T1's support player, Ryu "Keria" Min-seok, voiced his thoughts about the team's recent struggles, shedding some insight. After their three-match losing streak in early July, a rare occurrence in the last three years, he found himself at a low point. Nevertheless, he maintains optimism, assuring that their current challenges are just temporary setbacks and that T1 will bounce back quickly in the upcoming days. He stated,

"But right now, I feel pretty good. I don't know what it is. I just seem to have this faith that we'll be able to do well in the playoffs. I'm giving it my all every day, with the hopes that we'll do well in the playoffs."

Meanwhile, Faker has consistently played League of Legends solo queue matches on his second account. However, as Roach revealed, there seems to be a slight struggle when purchasing items from the shop during these intense matches. Concerned fans fear that it would be pretty unfortunate if Faker were to make a hasty return to T1's dire situation without taking the time to recover fully.

Faker also came to the LoL Park arena with the team before the clash against KT Rolster. When asked about that, Roach said,

"Faker only comes to the venue when he doesn't have a doctor's appointment. It wasn't just today, he's been coming to the venue often, actually. Faker would come to the venue and cheer the team from the side."

