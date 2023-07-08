Bengi steps down as T1's head coach during League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split

T1's Bae "Bengi" Seong-woong has stepped down from his position as head coach of the League of Legends team halfway through the LCK 2023 Summer Split. The announcement was made on July 7, 2023.

Since Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok's departure from the team lineup due to a wrist injury, T1's form has hit a snag. It's been a rocky road for the team, especially after they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of DRX, who were not exactly at their best.

With Faker taking a step back, and Bengi stepping down, T1 are faced with uncertainty. This raises doubts about their journey to Worlds 2023.

Worlds qualification in trouble as Bengi unexpectedly resigns as League of Legends team T1's head coach

T1's horrid month has culminated with the departure of Bengi. This period has seen the team go through a less-than-inspired start to the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Season, fan criticism after defeats, and Faker's indefinite absence due to a hand injury.

Fans have been speculating whether T1 would make changes to improve their performances, as they are known as one of the best League of Legends teams in the world.

T1's general manager, Becker Jung, took to Twitter to express gratitude to Bengi for his remarkable journey with the organization. As a team jungler and head coach, Bengi's commitment and dedication have left an indelible mark on the team.

The reason behind the exit remains a mystery, as neither party has provided any clear answers.

Jae-hyeon "Tom" will take on the role of T1's head coach (Image via LoL Esports)

Jae-hyeon "Tom" will take on the role of head coach for the rest of 2023. This includes overseeing both the ongoing LCK Split and any international events, such as the League of Legends World Championships in South Korea if T1 secures a spot.

T1 have yet to decide whether to retain Tom's services or bring in a new head coach. The future of the team, who haven't been to Worlds since 2020, lies in their ability to turn their fortunes around.

