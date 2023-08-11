Faker receives death threats following his win in the telecom wars during League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs

The South Korean police are currently investigating reports of death threats against League of Legends player Lee "Faker", which has caused quite a stir. The death threats came in after T1 won against KT Rolster in the LCK Summer Playoffs of 2023. Following the match, an article was posted online that contained this menacing warning.

With multiple crime news recently afflicting South Korea, this situation has put even seasoned players like Faker and the rest of T1 on edge, as it differs greatly from any challenges they have faced before.

South Korean police investigating death threats directed at League of Legends' Faker

LCK @LCK



The LCK appreciates everyone’s cooperation to provide a safe environment for fans and teams to enjoy the rest of 2023 LCK Summer. The #LCK plans to strengthen LoL Park security during the remainder of Playoffs & Finals following recent violent incidents and threats of violence.The LCK appreciates everyone’s cooperation to provide a safe environment for fans and teams to enjoy the rest of 2023 LCK Summer. pic.twitter.com/kECUtz33qW

After Faker's death threats were publicized online, police initiated an inquiry. At approximately 10:00 pm KST on August 10, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was notified by DC Inside's virtual forum. Someone had released a death threat after T1's victory against KT Rolster in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, prompting authorities to step in. The online post read:

"I am going to go to the T1 hostel where Faker is staying and hurt him with a scar."

With the online murder notice investigation being primarily focused in Seoul, the case was handed over to the Daejeon Police Agency. In order to confirm the identity, the police intend to track the internet address (IP) and detain the suspect.

Regarding the situation, the League of Legends organization T1 provided their statement, which stated:

"We confirmed that there have been disgraceful comments posted in online communities about Faker yesterday. On a team level, we have reported it to the police, and we are actively responding and moving for the safety of the players."

Following recent violent incidents and threats of violence, the LCK also plans to reinforce security measures for the rest of the Playoffs and Finals. They have also released a statement regarding the situation. Fans will have to go through various security measures while entering LoL Park, the official venue of the matches.

Additional security measures implemented include:

Detailed bag search.

Additional security personnel are in the arena.

Additional security personnel outside the arena.

Strengthened security equipment for emergency response.

Trying their best to solve the situation rapidly and provide optimal safety, T1, and law enforcement are dedicated to protecting the esteemed players.