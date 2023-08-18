T1 vs. KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK 2023 Summer is coming to a close, and T1 and KT Rolster are set to battle each other later today, August 18. This matchup is highly anticipated, as its winner will face Gen.G Esports in the Grand Final. Furthermore, the victor will also secure their spot in the League of Legends Worlds 2023. Meanwhile, the last two seats of this event will be decided through the LCK Regional Finals.

Let's dive into some crucial aspects and important statistics related to T1 and KT Rolster ahead of their game.

T1 vs. KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs schedule (Image via LCK)

Prediction

For various reasons, this has been a particularly noteworthy season for T1. Initially, things did not look promising for them, as Faker was forced to step down due to an arm injury. Additionally, their head coach, Bengi, unexpectedly left this squad mid-season. As a result, they suffered some surprising losses to weaker teams and were in danger of being eliminated during the Regular Season.

However, Faker later came back on the team, and they somehow managed to qualify for the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs. Subsequently, they convincingly beat Dplus KIA 3-1 and later faced Rolster. In that nail-biting "Silver Scrape" against KT, T1 prevailed eventually, leaving the LoL community shocked.

Their stupendous performance on the Summoner's Rift was truly a sight to behold, with intense skirmishes and outstanding short calls. Soon after, this team found themselves contending with Gen.G Esports in the Upper Bracket Final, though they ultimately conceded defeat. However, T1 showed they could still compete at the highest level.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, had the best LCK season in their organization's history. They finished the Regular Season in first place, and many analysts considered them South Korea's best team.

After successfully advancing in the Playoffs' Round 2, their trajectory saw an alteration when they faced T1 and suffered a series loss. Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope remained for them. They were granted another opportunity to progress in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, this time against Hanwha Life Esports. In triumphant 3-0 fashion, KT beat HLE.

The question now is: Will they maintain this level of mastery when pitted against T1 for a second time, or will fate repeat itself?

The series prediction won't be straightforward, as both teams currently seem formidable. That being said, T1 is expected to emerge with a 3-2 victory. This prediction takes into account their recent tactics and individual brilliance.

Head-to-head

T1 and KT Rolster have faced each other 19 times previously. The former has come out on top 14 times, while the latter has managed to grab five wins.

Previous results

T1 played against Gen.G Esports in their previous match in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs and lost the series 2-3.

On the other hand, KT Rolster won their previous series 3-0 against Hanwha Life Esports.

LCK 2023 Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup between T1 and KT Rolster will be broadcast live on August 18 at 11 pm PT/ August 19 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

