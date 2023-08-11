T1 vs. GenG League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As T1 prepare for their ultimate showdown against GenG in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, the entire world awaits with bated breath. The tale is quite impressive, as the underdogs, T1, have emerged as contenders after a stunning win. The team has bested Dplus KIA and, more notably, the season's top contenders, KT Rolster.

In the Playoffs' Round 2, Hanwha Life Esports were completely decimated by the Korean juggernaut, GenG. As always, no matter how the season starts, GenG and T1 seem fated to clash in the latter stages of the LCK.

Before this League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split fixture, insight into T1 and GenG's latest results and statistics will be illuminated in this article.

T1 vs. GenG League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

LCK 2023 Summer Playoff matchups (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

Against all odds, T1 stunned everyone and altered the storyline of the LCK 2023 Summer Split with a remarkable triumph over KT Rolster. Despite LCK experts anticipating the opposition to reign supreme, the series comprised five nail-biting matches, with T1 displaying exceptional skills to emerge victorious with a 3-2 scoreline.

The series was littered with astounding performances from T1's top-laner, Zeus. His picks of K'Sante, Rumble, and Jax were significant. However, since Faker's return, the team's overall chemistry and macro gameplay have steadily improved, strengthening their crusade.

Unfortunately, Faker received death threats after the win against KT Rolster. As a result, police are currently investigating the situation, and additional security measures will also be taken during the matches.

For the 2023 Summer Trophy in the LCK, T1 has a solid chance of competing, no matter what. Plus, vanquishing GenG will secure a spot at LoL Worlds simply through their LCK Championship Points.

GenG, on the other hand, are currently playing textbook League of Legends in the Summoner's Rift. Their flawless gameplay with immaculate macro adjustments leaves no room for errors. Even though Hanwha Life Esports nearly won a game, GenG capitalized on minor mistakes and outplayed them in the series.

GenG's top mid-laner, Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, will face off against T1 Faker in their 11th encounter. In response, Chovy expressed that he would harbor some regret if they were ever to stop clashing on the battlefield. He asserted:

"Going up against Faker is always difficult. I think he is good at every aspect of the game. He's someone who peaked in League of Legends to begin with. But unlike other players, he'll try to play the mind game in the lane really often."

This will be a clash for the ages, and both teams have a lot on the line. GenG are favored to come out on top, but it won't be easy, as the competition is anticipated to be intense. Ultimately, the series outcome is expected to be 3-1 in favor of GenG, based on recent results and other facets of the LCK 2023 Summer.

Head-to-head

T1 and GenG played against each other 27 times previously. The former came out on top 17 times, while the latter prevailed on ten occasions.

Previous results

T1, in their previous match, played against KT Rolster in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Round 2 and won the series 3-2.

Alternatively, GenG defeated Hanwha Life Esports 3-0 in the same stage.

LCK 2023 Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

GenG

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup of T1 vs. GenG will be broadcast live on August 11 at 11 pm PT/ August 12 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.