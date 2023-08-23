KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

With the end of LCK 2023 Summer, hopes for a League of Legends World Championship spot now rest on the upcoming Regional Finals. So far, only Gen.G and T1 have secured a place, leaving just two slots up for grabs. The outcome of the upcoming match between Hanwha Life Esports and KT Rolster is crucial, as it will determine which team directly progresses to the Swiss Stage of Worlds.

The anticipation is high, even though it isn't an elimination game. The loser still has a chance in the lower bracket. In the next round, the team that loses will go against the winner of DRX vs Dplus KIA.

Let's take a look at the recent outcomes and figures for KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports before their match kicks off.

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023 Preview

Expand Tweet

Prediction

KT Rolster had a stellar run in the LCK 2023 Summer season and finished in first place, marking one of their most successful Regular Seasons to date. They were also very close to toppling T1 on two different occasions. However, T1 ultimately eked out a win and advanced to the Grand Final against Gen.G, where they clinched a spot in the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

It's no surprise that KT Rolster are the frontrunners against Hanwha Life Esports, given that they emerged victorious against them in the Summer Split playoffs just a few days ago.

If Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) manages to hit their stride, given their experienced lineup comprising previous Worlds champs, KT Rolster is unlikely to defeat them.

The Hanwha Life Esports roster is full of potential. Their jungler, Kim "Clid" Tae-min, had to withdraw from the squad due to online controversy, causing them to struggle. The academy player, Jo "Grizzly" Seung-hoon, filled the spot capably, but the team's chemistry could not hold up against KT Rolster during the LCK 2023 Summer playoffs.

If HLE's players are able to unlock their full potential, there could be a turnaround in the upcoming series against KT Rolster.

However, as it stands, KT Rolster are expected to secure a 3-1 win.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports have played against each other 26 times. The former came out on top 18 times, while the latter only managed to grab eight wins.

Previous results

KT Rolster's previous series was against T1 in the Lower Bracket Final of League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, where they lost the series 2-3.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports lost 0-3 against KT Rolster in their previous match.

LCK 2023 Summer Split rosters

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK Regional Finals matchup between KT Rolster and Hanwha Life Esports will be broadcast live on August 24 at 1 am PT/ 1:30 pm IST on the official LCK Global's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Who will win the battle and qualify for the Worlds 2023? KT Rolster Hanwha Life Esports 0 votes