JD Gaming vs LNG Esports - League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split is coming to a close as only the Grand Finals remain. JD Gaming and LNG Esports will face off in a best-of-five series to determine the LPL 2023 Summer Split Champions. The winner will also advance to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 as the number one seed from the LPL.

Both teams have had exceptional performances in the Summer Split Playoffs so far. While JD Gaming have had a flawless run, LNG Esports fought their way through the Lower Bracket and have showed incredible resilience and talent.

JD Gaming vs LNG Esports: Who will become the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split champions?

Predictions

JD Gaming have continued to look unstoppable after their successful run at League of Legends MSI 2023, where they lifted the trophy. The team has not missed a beat and has returned to dominate the LPL.

The roster looks absolutely godlike when every player is at their peak form. The quintessential superteam is looking to win its third title of the year ahead of League of Legends Worlds 2023.

LNG Esports have had a fantastic run in the Summer Split. After falling short in the Spring Split Playoffs, the team has bounced back extremely well after the recruitment of AD Carry GALA.

Mid laner Scout continues to look like the best player in the league, and has outclassed many of his opposing laners with very few exceptions. Overall, LNG are a formidable team that cannot be taken for granted even by the likes of JD Gaming.

JD Gaming are the expected favorites to win the Summer Split. It is believed that they will take home the Silver Dragon Cup for the second time in the 2023 League of Legends LPL season.

However, LNG have proven to be a very strong opponent and even pushed JD Gaming to all five games before narrowly losing out on the series. As such, a fantastic and action-packed Grand Finals is expected to round out the Summer Split.

Head-to-head

JD Gaming and LNG Esports have faced each numerous times in previous seasons. The former currently leads the head-to-head record with 3-0 in the 2023 League of Legends LPL season.

Recent results

JD Gaming's latest result was a statement 3-0 victory against their biggest rival this year, Bilibili Gaming.

Similarly, LNG Esports' previous fixture saw them eliminate Bilibili Gaming from the Summer Split Playoffs with a 3-1 victory.

Expected rosters

JD Gaming

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Luo "Missing" Yun-Feng

Yun-Feng Head Coach - Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Ming-Hang Coaches - Zeng "U" Long and Chang "Poppy" Po-Hao

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals between JD Gaming and LNG Esports live on LPL's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Watch parties hosted by streamers such as IWDominate and Caedrel will also available for viewers to tune into.

The matchup will take place on August 5, 2023, at 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST.

