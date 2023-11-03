JD Gaming vs. KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Quarterfinals of League of Legends Worlds 2023 will showcase a battle between JD Gaming and KT Rolster. JDG, the LPL's top seed, earned a knockout stage spot after getting three consecutive victories. On the other hand, KT — the LCK's third seed — advanced to this Quarterfinals stage after three wins and two losses.

Let's take a closer look at some of the recent results and stats of these two powerhouses of League of Legends esports.

JD Gaming vs. KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Winning two LPL trophies and one Mid-Season Invitational earlier this year has put JD Gaming in a position where they could dominate League of Legends esports and win the Grand Slam. They are currently considered the strongest team globally.

In their quest to win Worlds 2023, JDG has managed to overcome Bilibili Gaming, Team BDS, and LNG Esports. However, they are to encounter a South Korean squad. This upcoming matchup will mark their first game against one.

Arguably the best ADC in the world, Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk — along with JDG's star jungler, Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok — has shown exceptional skills. It remains to be seen if they can maintain their composure on the grandest stage of LoL.

KT Rolster's journey to this knockout stage was a daunting one, having encountered Dplus KIA, LNG Esports, Weibo Gaming, and Bilibili Gaming — all prominent teams hailing from both the LPL and LCK. Unlike other squads, their path was defined by grit and determination.

Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram has played a pivotal role as the ADC for KT Rolster, helping them get two wins against Dplus KIA and one against Weibo Gaming. This squad's team fights have been essential to their recent success since that's where they demonstrated their ability to remain composed when it matters most. Aiming's clutch performances have been instrumental in the team's recent victories as well.

An upset from one of Korea's strongest is always a possibility when JDG faces KT Rolster. Despite that, the former appears to be a far superior squad on paper. It's predicted that JDG will win the series 3-1.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time when JD Gaming will go head-to-head against KT Rolster in League of Legends esports.

Previous results

JD Gaming won their previous matchup 2-1 against LNG Esports in the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

On the other hand, KT Rolster prevailed 2-0 in their previous game against Dplus KIA.

Worlds 2023 rosters

JD Gaming

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: MISSING

KT Rolster

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The date and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matchup between JD Gaming and KT Rolster are as follows:

PT : November 4, 1 am

: November 4, 1 am CET : November 4, 9 am

: November 4, 9 am IST : November 4, 1:30 pm

: November 4, 1:30 pm KST: November 4, 5 pm

To catch the match live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official channels, fans can enjoy LoL Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers.

