League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Qualified teams, match schedule, and more

After three weeks of extraordinary battles in the Summoner's Rift, a total of eight elite teams have made it to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Knockout Stage. Following the intense Swiss Stage game between G2 Esports and Bilibili Gaming, a draw was hosted on the stage of Seoul's KBS Stadium to determine the quarterfinal matchups.

This article will cover all the relevant information about the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals, including the qualified teams and their matchups.

League of Legends Worlds 2023: All qualified teams for the Quarterfinals

League of Legends Worlds 2023 saw participation from 22 teams hailing from various regions. In the Swiss Stage, China's JD Gaming and South Korea's Gen.G Esports were the most dominant, winning three back-to-back matches to qualify for the Knockout Stage.

The following teams will compete in the Quarterfinals:

JD Gaming

Gen.G Esports

T1

LNG Esports

NRG

KT Rolster

Weibo Gaming

Bilibili Gaming

Notably, the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Knockout Stage presents an unexpected occurrence. This marks the first time since 2014 that a European squad couldn't break into the tournament's top eight. Meanwhile, NRG has accomplished a monumental milestone - They became the first North American team, apart from Cloud9, to progress to the Quarterfinals since 2014.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals schedule

The LoL Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matches are starting on November 2, 2023. Importantly, there is only one match per day, and every match will start at the same time.

The following matches will take place in the quarterfinals of the knockout stage:

November 2, 2023 (Thursday)

NRG vs. Weibo Gaming - 1 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Gen.G Esports vs. Bilibili Gaming - 1 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

November 4, 2023 (Saturday)

JD Gaming vs. KT Rolster - 1 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

November 5, 2023 (Sunday)

T1 vs. LNG Esports - 1 am PT/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST

The quarterfinal pairings for Worlds 2023 have been determined, and they feature some of the most eagerly awaited battles between LCK and LPL behemoths. One of the most colossal matches is T1 vs. LNG, where Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok will duel against a Korean successor, Lee "Scout" Ye-chan.

Weibo Gaming has looked shaky at times, making North America's NRG lucky to have possibly the easiest matchup at this stage. Gen.G vs. BLG is also an intriguing matchup, given the latter previously defeated the former at MSI 2023, and Gen.G will be looking to seek revenge.

The clash between JD Gaming and KT Rolster promises to be a fiery spectacle showcasing both teams' exceptional run-and-gun mechanics and collective prowess. Furthermore, JD Gaming has Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk, the ADC, who has been honored as the current cream of the crop in professional gaming.

Where to watch LoL Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals

To catch the Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matches live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official platforms, you can enjoy LoL Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular streamers.