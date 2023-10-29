LCS is ready for a new dawn as NRG makes history by defeating G2 at League of Legends Worlds 2023

North American fans witnessed a stunning upset at the League of Legends Worlds 2023, as NRG of the LCS advanced to the knockout stage with a decisive win over Europe's G2 Esports. This triumph made history and sparked excitement for NA supporters everywhere. Notably, it marks the first time in nearly a decade that a team other than Cloud9 from the region made it to the Quarterfinals, a feat last achieved by TSM in 2014.

There was much anticipation surrounding G2 being the leading roster in the Western region, and the only possible chance for Western teams to make a mark at Worlds 2023. Yet, NRG had a remarkable 2-0 victory against them, thus providing some optimism for NA's potential. Consequently, NRG will now serve as North America's sole representative in the most difficult section of League of Legends Worlds 2023.

How NRG is bringing in the League of Legends LCS redemption arc

For four of the past nine years, the LCS made it to the knockout stage at Worlds. In all of those cases, Cloud9 was the singular NA team present, and known as North America's last hope. Unfortunately, Cloud9 was swiftly kicked out of Worlds this year after losing to T1, Fnatic, and LNG, despite winning one match against Europe's MAD Lions.

Meanwhile, the LCS has welcomed a fresh face in NRG, a recently franchised team that took over Counter Logic Gaming in April 2023. Despite having prior participation in the LCS, NRG had a lot on its plate after acquiring one of the region's most established organizations. It had to earn the trust and loyalty of the North American fanbase from scratch.

In the early stages of League of Legends Worlds 2023, NRG fell short against LPL's Weibo Gaming. However, it made successful comebacks against LCS's Team Liquid and LEC's MAD Lions in the second and third rounds of the Swiss Stage. Subsequently, it matched against the highly anticipated G2 Esports from the LEC.

In its pursuit of a successful run at Worlds 2023, NRG has managed to secure the admiration of LCS fans and triumph over Europe's prime contenders, G2 Esports, with a decisive 2-0 scoreline. This is largely thanks to the impressive efforts of the ex-CLG squad and the engaging interaction with supporters.

Joining the pack of top teams like JD Gaming (LPL), LNG Esports (LPL), T1 (LCK), and Gen. G (LCK), it has successfully made it through to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the road isn't over yet for G2 Esports, as it must beat Bilibili Gaming in the final match of the Swiss Stage to secure its spot.