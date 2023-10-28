Dplus KIA vs. KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The last and final round of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage will feature Dplus KIA vs. KT Rolster. Both teams are from South Korea's LCK, and, importantly, only one can move to the playoffs. As of now, Korea's Gen.G and T1 have already qualified for the playoffs.

The other two matchups in this final round will feature Bilibili Gaming vs. G2 and Fnatic vs. Weibo Gaming.

Ahead of the highly anticipated battle between the regional rivals, Dplus KIA and KT Rolster, let's delve into some of their recent results and statistics.

Dplus KIA vs. KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

League of Legends Worlds 2023 brought a lackluster start for Dplus KIA's expedition. The team experienced consecutive losses to G2 Esports and KT Rolster but quickly recovered by emerging victorious in best-of-three series matchups against GAM Esports and Team BDS.

Dplus' Summoner's Rift prowess has been impressive despite some victories against lower-rated opponents. The ultimate challenge, however, awaits them as they prepare to take on the daunting KT Rolster once more, this time as their final opportunity for redemption.

This League of Legends Worlds 2023 seemed to put a significant obstacle in KT Rolster's path with some tough matchups. Their opponents have solely consisted of LPL and LCK teams to date. They claim two victories over Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming but have suffered defeats against Bilibili Gaming and LNG Esports twice.

LCK's fourth-seeded Dplus KIA must face the formidable force of KT once again. The individual performances of the KT players are noteworthy, showcasing great potential. A simple comparison of the teams reveals that KT outmatches Dplus at the moment.

The expected result is for KT Rolster to take the win by a 2-0 scoreline during the best-of-three series against Dplus.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and Dplus KIA previously faced each other a total of five times. The former prevailed four times, while the latter managed to grab only one win.

Previous results

KT Rolster lost their previous series 0-2 against LPL's LNG Esports at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

On the other hand, Dplus KIA is coming off a win against GAM Esports with a 2-0 scoreline.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Dplus

Top : Canna

: Canna Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Deft

: Deft Support: Kellin

KT Rolster

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between KT Rolster and Dplus KIA are as follows:

PT : October 28, 9 pm

: October 28, 9 pm CET : October 29, 5 am

: October 29, 5 am IST: October 29, 9:30 am

To catch the match live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official platforms, viewers can enjoy League of Legends Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers.

Poll : Who will be able to advance to the next round? Dplus KIA KT Rolster 0 votes