Dplus KIA vs KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage has begun with the best teams worldwide competing to hoist the Summoners Cup in South Korea. Day 1 started off strong for China's LPL as all four regional representatives secured a victory. The Western teams did not have the best performances, as only G2 Esports and Cloud9 managed to walk away with wins.

Heading into Day 2, a lot of regional matchups are on the card, much to the chagrin of local fans. One such game will have Dplus KIA taking on KT Rolster in the 0-1 matchup. The loser will be knocked down to the 0-2 bracket and must win three consecutive best-of-threes to qualify for the playoffs stage of LoL Worlds 2023.

Dplus KIA vs KT Rolster League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Dplus KIA have started off their League of Legends Worlds 2023 with a loss against G2 Esports. The 4th seed from the LCK had a poor draft where players such as Canyon were out of their comfort zone with the Rell jungle pick. Additionally, top laner Canna did not have the best showing on Jayce and failed to land a meaningful poke against G2 Esports before the EMEA champions acquired Ocean Soul to completely nullify him.

The biggest outlier for Dplus KIA in their game against G2 Esports was support Kellin. His subpar performance and multiple failed combos while piloting Alistar led to some sticky scenarios for Dplus KIA, which they could not navigate out of. Overall, the team will be looking to sharpen themselves in drafting and mechanics heading into this important matchup against regional rivals KT Rolster.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, had a competitive game against the LPL's second seed, Bilibili Gaming. The Korean squad got off to a great start thanks to jungler Cuzz finding great influence with the surprise Zac pick.

However, the team started to fumble during important teamfights around neutral objectives, which allowed Bilibili Gaming to claw their way back. A cheeky Baron take by KT Rolster was followed by more mishaps as Bilibili Gaming's Bin and Elk imposed their will.

Ultimately, KT Rolster performed well against a tough opponent and cannot be underestimated. Coming into this all-LCK matchup, the team will look to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

KT Rolster are the expected favorites to win this matchup and send Dplus KIA to the 0-2 pool of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage. The former showed far more grit against a much tougher opponent and had the latter's number on the regional stage.

Head-to-head

Dplus KIA and KT Rolster have faced each other plenty of times in the LCK. Their head-to-head record in the 2023 League of Legends season stands at 3-1 in favor of KT Rolster.

Previous results

Dplus KIA's latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a defeat at the hands of G2 Esport. Similarly, KT Rolster suffered a loss against Bilibili Gaming.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Dplus KIA

Top - Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Chang-dong Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Su ADC - Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Hyuk-kyu Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu

Hyeong-gyu Head Coach - Choi "Acorn" Cheon-ju

KT Rolster

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

Woo-chan Mid - Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong

Bo-Seong ADC - Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

Ha-ram Support - Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kan "Hirai" Dong-hoon

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup between Dplus KIA and KT Rolster are as follows:

PT : October 19, 5 am

: October 19, 5 am CET : October 19, 2 pm

: October 19, 2 pm IST: October 19, 5:30 pm

Caedrel, IWDominate, and Sneaky are some of the prominent co-streamers that fans can tune into for a lighthearted viewing experience.

