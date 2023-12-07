The League of Legends Dragonmancer skin line is set to make a return with Season 14, as a lot of fan-favorite champions will be welcomed into this livery universe. The Dragonmancer skin line is known for its fiery visual effects, smooth animations, and satisfying audio, with some of the best skins of champions, such as Olaf, Galio, and Swain.
Fans can start off the brand new season with cool dragon-themed cosmetics and spice up their collection with a fresh and unique look on some of the most popular champions in the game at the moment.
This article will list everything you need to know about the latest edition of the Dragonmancer skin collection, including prices, splash art, and the champions.
All champions getting skins in the League of Legends Dragonmancer 2024 collection
Four new champions will be introduced in the Dragonmancer universe in the 2024 edition of the skinline. They are:
- Rakan
- Vayne
- Fiora
- Kassadin
Rakan is also set to receive the Prestige version of his skin. The highly popular support's Dragonmancer prestige skin can be obtained through Event tokens by purchasing the Event Pass.
All Dragonmancer 2024 skins and their prices
1) Rakan
Dragonmancer Rakan: Epic Skin
Price: 1350RP
2) Prestige Rakan
Dragonmancer Rakan: Prestige Skin
Price: 2000 Event Tokens
3) Vayne
Dragonmancer Vayne: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
4) Fiora
Dragonmancer Fiora: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
5) Kassadin
Dragonmancer Kassadin: Epic Skin
Price: 1350 RP
When will the League of Legends Dragonmancer 2024 skin line be released?
The 2024 League of Legends Dragonmancer skin line is currently available for testing in the PBE servers. Since Patch 13.24 has already been rolled out on the live servers, the skin line will launch alongside the first patch of Season 14, 14.1.
Hence, the Dragonmancer 2024 skin line will release on January 9, 2024. A lot of fans are sure to be pleased since Rakan, Fiora, Vayne and Kassadin are all top-tier picks in their respective roles and boast a large amount of fans. For more information and updates on all the preseason changes, follow Sportskeeda.