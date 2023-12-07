The League of Legends Dragonmancer skin line is set to make a return with Season 14, as a lot of fan-favorite champions will be welcomed into this livery universe. The Dragonmancer skin line is known for its fiery visual effects, smooth animations, and satisfying audio, with some of the best skins of champions, such as Olaf, Galio, and Swain.

Fans can start off the brand new season with cool dragon-themed cosmetics and spice up their collection with a fresh and unique look on some of the most popular champions in the game at the moment.

This article will list everything you need to know about the latest edition of the Dragonmancer skin collection, including prices, splash art, and the champions.

All champions getting skins in the League of Legends Dragonmancer 2024 collection

Expand Tweet

Four new champions will be introduced in the Dragonmancer universe in the 2024 edition of the skinline. They are:

Rakan Vayne Fiora Kassadin

Rakan is also set to receive the Prestige version of his skin. The highly popular support's Dragonmancer prestige skin can be obtained through Event tokens by purchasing the Event Pass.

All Dragonmancer 2024 skins and their prices

1) Rakan

Dragonmancer Rakan 2024 splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Dragonmancer Rakan: Epic Skin

Price: 1350RP

2) Prestige Rakan

Dragonmancer Prestige Edition Rakan 2024 splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Dragonmancer Rakan: Prestige Skin

Price: 2000 Event Tokens

3) Vayne

Dragonmancer Vayne 2024 splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Dragonmancer Vayne: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

4) Fiora

Dragonmancer Fiora 2024 splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Dragonmancer Fiora: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

5) Kassadin

Dragonmancer Kassadin 2024 splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Dragonmancer Kassadin: Epic Skin

Price: 1350 RP

When will the League of Legends Dragonmancer 2024 skin line be released?

The 2024 League of Legends Dragonmancer skin line is currently available for testing in the PBE servers. Since Patch 13.24 has already been rolled out on the live servers, the skin line will launch alongside the first patch of Season 14, 14.1.

Hence, the Dragonmancer 2024 skin line will release on January 9, 2024. A lot of fans are sure to be pleased since Rakan, Fiora, Vayne and Kassadin are all top-tier picks in their respective roles and boast a large amount of fans. For more information and updates on all the preseason changes, follow Sportskeeda.