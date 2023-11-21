League of Legends Season 14: All item changes, new items for each role, and more

League of Legends Season 14 is set to introduce a ton of new changes to the Rift, including updates to the Jungle, Runes, and the items for every role. The alterations will head to the preseason in a couple of weeks, and players will be able to try out most of them ahead of the official season drop in January 2024.

Season 14 will see extensive item changes, with new items making their way for Marksmen, Enchanters, Supports, and more.

Today’s list goes over all the item changes that are planned for League of Legends Season 14 thus far.

All Marksmen item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Season 14 Marksman updates (Image via League of Legends)

Removed items

Rageknife

Galeforce

New items

1) Terminus

Total Cost: 3200

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow, Last Whisper, Dagger, and 750 gold

Stats: 40 Attack Damage and 30 percent Attack Speed

Passive – Shadow: Your attacks apply 30 magic damage on hit.

Passive – Juxtaposition: You’ll alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack.

Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist, stacks up to 15-25, for five seconds.

Dark attacks grant six percent armor penetration and magic penetration, which can stack up to 30 percent for 5 seconds.

Old item updates

1) Guardian Angel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword, Steel Sigil, 950 gold (Stopwatch has been removed)

Stats: 55 Attack Damage and 45 Armor

Passive – Rebirth: When taking lethal damage, you’ll restore 50 percent of your base health and 100 percent of your maximum mana after four seconds of stasis. But there’s a 300-second (five-minute) cooldown.

2) Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2800

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold

Stats: 20 Attack Damage, 30 percent Attack Speed, 20 percent Critical Strike Chance, and 10 percent Movement Speed

Passive – Spectral Waltz: On-attack, basic attacks will grant ghosting and a stack of seven percent bonus attack speed, but you can only get a maximum 35 percent bonus attack speed.

All Support item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Season 14 Support Changes (Image via League of Legends)

New items

1) World Atlas

Item Cost: 40 gold

Stats: 30 Health, 25 percent Mana Regeneration, 25 percent Health Regeneration, and three gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass. You’ll also be able to hold wards.

Gold Generation: You’ll gain a charge every 18 seconds, max stacks are three. You can also use a charge to earn gold in two ways:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 gold for melee and 28 for ranged.

Killing a minion grants you 20 gold. Your nearest teammate gets the same amount of gold they would have if they had killed the minion. This could mean support will be more active in pushing the lanes and taking out minions.

2) Runic Compass

Item Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold.

Stats: 100 Health, 50 percent Mana Regeneration, 50 percent Health Regeneration, and 5 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: You’ll earn 1,000 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass. And you’ll be able to hold wards.

Gold Generation: You’ll gain a charge every 18 seconds, max stacks are three. You can also use a charge to earn gold in two ways:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 gold for melee and 32 for ranged.

Killing a minion grants you 28 gold. Your nearest teammate gets the same amount of gold they would have if they had killed the minion.

3) Bounty of Worlds

This is almost the same as Runic Compass. But this is an in-between item you can upgrade to any of the five support items.

Item Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1,000 gold

Stats: 100 Health, 50 percent Mana Regeneration, 50 percent Health Regeneration, and five gold per 10 seconds

4) All Upgraded Items

All upgraded items will share the same stats. The only difference will be these upgrades:

200 Health

75 percent Mana Regeneration

75 percent Health Regeneration

Five gold per 10 seconds

5) Celestial Opposition

Passive – Blessing of the Mountain: You’ll become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40 percent (melee) and 25 percent (ranged). This will linger for two seconds after taking damage from a champion. Once it wears off, you’ll unleash a shockwave that will slow enemies by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds. And the effect will refresh if you leave combat for 15 seconds.

6) Solstice Sleigh

Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champ will give you and one nearby ally with the lowest health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for four seconds. But there’s a 20-second cooldown.

7) Bloodsong

Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with additional on-hit physical damage, with a 1.5-second cooldown. If your target is a champion, you’ll apply Expose Weakness: This increases the damage they take by 12 percent for melee champs and eight percent for ranged champs for six seconds.

8) Dream Maker

Passive – Dream Maker: You’ll gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every eight seconds.

Healing and Shielding another ally will blow both Dream Bubbles to them and empower them for three seconds.

The Blue Bubble reduces incoming damage on the next hit by 140, and the Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

9) Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

Passive – Void Explosion: When dealing ability damage to a champion, this will cause an explosion at their current location, damaging the target and nearby enemies with 50 (plus three percent maximum health) magic damage. But this is capped at 300 against monsters, and there’s a three-second cooldown.

All Enchanter item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Seasin 14 Enchanter item changes (Image via League of Legends)

Removed items

Chemtech Putrifier

Chalice of Harmony

New items

1) Glowing Mote

Cost: 250 gold

Stats: Five Ability Haste

2) Dawncore

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror, Bandleglass Mirror, and 700 gold

Stats: 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 150 percent Mana Regeneration

Passive – Dawncore: You’ll gain three percent Heal and Shield Power and five Ability Power for every 100 percent Base Mana Regeneration.

Passive – Summoner Spell Haste: You’ll gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.

3) Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Bandleglass Mirror, and 400 gold

Stats: 200 Health, 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 125 percent Mana Regeneration

Passive – Soul Siphon: By damaging a champion, you’ll get a Soul Shard, which stacks up to three. Healing or Shielding an ally will consume all Soul Shards, restore 20 Health, and deal 55 magic damage for every Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Passive – Dissonance removed

All Mage item changes in League of Legends Season 14

Removed Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Everfrost

Leeching Leer

Demonic Embrace

Night Harvester

Luden’s Tempest

Stopwatch (and the corresponding Perfect Timing rune)

New items

1) Malignance

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter, Fiendish Codex, and 900 gold

Stats: 80 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 600 Mana.

Ultimate Power: You’ll gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.

Ultimate Flames: When you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, you’ll burn the ground beneath them for three seconds, dealing 60 (plus six percent AP) magic damage every second. It will also reduce their Magic Resistance by (6-12, which scales with your level) as long as they’re on the burning ground.

2) Caster’s Companion

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter, Hextech Alternator, and 700 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 600 Mana

Load: You’ll gain a Shot Charge every three seconds, which stacks up to a maximum of 6.

Fire: Your damaging abilities will consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (plus eight percent AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target for every charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for every remaining Shot, you’ll repeat the damage on the primary target, dealing 35 percent of the damage.

3) Stormsurge

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator, Aether Wisp, and 950 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power, 10 Magic Penetration, and 5 percent Movement Speed

Passive-Stormraider: You’ll deal 35 percent of a champion’s max health within three seconds of applying Stormsurge to them. It will also grant the user 25 percent movement speed for two seconds, but there’s a 20-second cooldown.

Passive – Stormsurge: After two seconds, Stormsurge will strike the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (plus 50 percent AP) magic damage to them. If they die to it, lightning detonates immediately in a large area around them, and you’ll gain 30 gold.

4) Haunting Guise

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome, Ruby Crystal, and 500 gold

Stat: 35 Ability Power and 200 Health.

Passive – Madness: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll deal two percent bonus damage (with a maximum of six percent).

5) Cryptbloom

Total Cost: 2850 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel, Fiendish Codex, and 850 gold

Stats: 70 Ability Power, 15 Ability Haste, and 30 percent Magic Penetration

Passive – Life From Death: When you get a takedown on an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, you’ll create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (plus 50 percent AP). And there’s a 60-second cooldown.

Old item updates

1) Riftmaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise, Fiendish Codex, and 800 gold

Stats: 70 Ability Power, 15 Ability Haste, and 300 Health

Void Corruption: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll deal two percent bonus damage (max 10 percent). You’ll gain 10 percent (melee) and 6 percent (ranged) Omnivamp at maximum strength.

Void Infusion: You’ll gain two percent of your bonus health as AP

Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker):

Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, but it has a reduced effect (33 percent effectiveness) on minions and monsters.

Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AoE damage.

2) Liandry’s Torment

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise, Blasting Wand, and 850 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power and 300 Health.

Passive – Torment: Dealing damage with abilities will cause enemies to burn for two percent of their maximum health as magic damage per second for three seconds.

Passive – Suffering: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll gain two percent bonus damage (max of six percent bonus damage).

3) Horizon Focus

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator, Fiendish Codex, and 700 gold

Stats: 90 Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste.

Passive – Hypershot: When dealing damage with your abilities to champions at 700 or more range, you’ll reveal them for six seconds. You’ll deal 10 percent increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.

Passive – Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, you’ll reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for two seconds. And there’s a second cooldown.

4) Seeker’s Armguard

Total Cost: 1600 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome, Amplifying Tome, Cloth Armor, and 500 gold

Stats: 40 Ability Power and 35 Armor.

Active – Stasis: For one time only, you can become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user can’t take any other actions during this time (and it will transform into Broken Armguard on use).

5) Shadowflame

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod, Hextech Alternator, and 850 gold

Stats: 120 Ability Power and 12 Magic Penetration

Passive – Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35 percent health. This will deal 20 percent increased damage but will be reduced to 30 percent increased damage for DoT and pet effects.

6) Cosmic Drive

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Aether Wisp, Fiendish Codex, and 450 gold

Stats: 80 Ability Power, 250 Health, 25 Ability Haste, and 5 percent Movement Speed

Passive – Spelldance: Damaging an enemy champion with an ability will give bonus movement speed for two seconds.

7) Amplifying Tome

Cost: 400 gold

Stats: 20 Ability Power

8) Rod of Ages

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Blasting Wand, Catalyst, and 550 gold

Stats: 50 Ability Power, 300 Health, and 300 Mana

This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and four Ability Power every 60 seconds, and this can stack up to 10 times for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. When you reach maximum stacks, you’ll gain a level.

Passive – Eternity: You’ll restore Mana equal to seven percent of the pre-mitigation damage taken from champions and Health equal to 25 percent of Mana spent. This can stack up to 20 Health every cast per second.

Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, you’ll gain a 35 percent bonus movement speed that decays over three seconds.

All Assassin item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Season 14 Assassin item changes (Image via League of Legends)

Removed items

Duskblade of Draktharr

Prowler’s Claw

New items

1) Voltaic Cyclosword

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer, Kircheis Shard, and 863 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste

Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Your dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75 percent faster.

Passive-Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and slows enemies for 99 percent for 0.75 seconds. But it only slows melee champs.

2) Profane Hydra

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat, The Brutalizer, and 863 gold

Stats: 60 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 20 Ability Haste

Active – Heretical Slash: You’ll deal 65 percent of your total Attack Damage as physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage will increase to 97.5 percent of total Attack Damage as physical damage to enemies below 30 percent health.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40 percent AD damage to melee units and 20 percent AD damage to ranged units within 450 units of the target hit.

3) Hubris

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk, Caulfield’s Warhammer, and 900 gold

Stats: 60 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste

Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion, you are granted a statue of yourself.

Passive – Eminence: When a champion you have damaged within the last three seconds dies, you’ll gain 10 (plus one per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

4) Opportunity

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk, Nether Shard, and 800 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 6 percent Movement Speed

Passive – Murder: After being out of combat with Champions for eight seconds, you’ll gain bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for three seconds once you’ve dealt damage to champions.

Passive – Murderspeed: If a champion dies within three seconds of you damaging them, you’ll gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

5) Rectrix

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword and 550 gold

Stats: 20 Attack Damage and four percent Movement Speed

6)The Brutalizer

Total Cost: 1337 gold

Item Recipe: Glowing Mote, Pickaxe, and 212 gold

Stats: 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and eight Lethality

Old item updates

1) Serylda’s Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Brutalizer, Last Whisper, and 413 gold

Stats: 45 Attack Damage, 15 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste

Passive – Rancor: You’ll gain 22 (plus 12 percent) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive-Bitter Cold: Your damaging abilities will slow enemies below 50 percent Health by 30 percent for a second

All Tank item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Season 14 Tank Item changes (Image via League of Legends)

Removed items

Turbo Chemtank

Radiant Virtue

Evenshroud

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate

Aegis of the Legion

Lifewell Pendant

New items

1) Hollow Radiance

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Bami’s Cinder, Spectre’s Cowl, and 550 gold

Stats: 600 Health, 40 Magic Resistance, and 100 percent Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage means you’ll begin dealing magic damage per second to nearby enemies (which is increased by 25 percent against minions) for three seconds. Taking or dealing damage will refresh the duration of this effect.

Passive – Moonburn: Killing an enemy (non-ward and non-structure) means you’ll deal 30 (plus 3.5 percent bonus HP) magic damage to the area around them.

2) Unending Despair

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest, Kindlegem, Ruby Crystal, and 800 gold

Stats: 400 Health, 55 Armor, and 10 Ability Haste

Passive: While in combat with champions for every seven seconds, you’ll deal magic damage to nearby enemy champions. You’ll also heal for 175 percent of the damage dealt.

3) Kaenic Rookern

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Spectre’s Cowl, Negatron Cloak, and 850 gold

Stats: 350 Health, 80 Magic Resistance, and 100 percent Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Magebane: When you haven’t taken damage from champions for 15 seconds, you’ll gain a magic shield for 18 percent of your maximum health.

Old item updates

1) Jak’Sho the Protean

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest, Negatron Cloak, Ruby Crystal, and 1100 gold

Stats: 200 Health, 50 Armor, and 50 Magic Resistance

Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For every second in champion combat, you’ll gain a stack, up to a maximum of five. When you have maximum stacks, you’ll become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25 percent until the end of combat.

2) Dead Man’s Plate

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate, Chain Vest, Ruby Crystal, and 1100 gold

Stats: 300 Health, 45 Armor, and five percent Movement Speed

Passive – Shipwrecker: When moving, you’ll build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack will discharge your built-up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (plus 100 percent base AD) bonus physical damage.

Passive – Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25 percent.

3) Force of Nature

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak, Winged Moonplate, Ruby Crystal, and 700 gold

Stats: 400 Health, 50 Magic Resistance, and five percent Movement Speed

Passive – Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions will grant a stack of Steadfast (max of eight stacks) for seven seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects will give two more stacks, and one spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every second.

Dissipate: When you have eight stacks of Steadfast, you’ll gain 60 Magic Resist and 10 percent increased Movement Speed.

All Fighter item changes in League of Legends Season 14

League of Legends Season 14 Fighter Item changes (Image via League of Legends)

Removed items

Goredrinker

Divine Sunderer

Silvermere Dawn

Ironspike Whip

New items

1) Sundered Sky

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler, Caulfield’s Warhammer, and 900 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 15 Ability Haste, and 300 Health

Passive – Lightshield Strike: The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150 percent damage. It will also heal you for 110 percent base AD, plus eight percent of missing health.

2) Nitro Hexaegis

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler, Noonquiver, and 600 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 20 percent Attack Speed, and 300 Health

Passive: You’ll gain 30 ultimate ability haste.

Passive: After casting your ultimate, you’ll gain 35 percent attack speed and 15 percent bonus movement speed for seven seconds.

3) Tunneler

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword, Ruby Crystal, and 350 gold

Stats: 15 Attack Damage and 250 Health

Old item updates

1) Tiamat (Regained Active)

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword, Long Sword, and 500 gold

Stats: 20 Attack Damage

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40 percent AD against melee units and 20 percent AD against ranged units within 450 units of the target hit.

Active – Crescent: You’ll deal 60 percent physical damage to enemies around you, and it has a 10-second cooldown.

2) Ravenous Hydra (Regained Active)

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat, Caulfield’s Warhammer, Vampiric Scepter, and 100 gold

Stats: 70 Attack Damage, 20 Ability Haste, and 10 Lifesteal

Active – Ravenous Crescent: You’ll deal 80 percent of your total Attack Damage as physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage also applies Lifesteal and has a 10-second cooldown.

Passive – Cleave: Your attacks deal 40 percent AD damage to melee units and 20 percent AD damage to ranged units within 450 units of the target hit.

3) Titanic Hydra

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat, Tunneler, Ruby Crystal, and 600 gold

Stats: 55 Attack Damage and 550 Health

Passive – Cleave: Your attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and physical damage to enemies behind the target.

Active – Titanic Crescent: Cleave will deal more physical damage in a larger area on your next attack instead.

4) Hullbreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler, Nether Shard, Pickaxe, and 125 gold

Stats: 65 Attack Damage, 350 Health, and 5 percent Movement Speed

Passive – Skipper: Your basic attacks will grant a stack (maximum of five stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster when you have max stacks will consume all stacks to deal 150 percent base AD bonus physical damage. And it’s increased to 400 percent against structures.

Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions will gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (but this is based on level).

5) Stridebreaker

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Phage, Pickaxe, Dagger, and 725 gold

Stats: 50 Attack Damage, 20 percent Attack Speed, and 400 Health

Active-Halting Slash: You’ll slow enemies in a radius around you by 25 percent. And gain 25 percent bonus movement speed for every champion hit, which decays over two seconds. You can move while casting, but it has a 15-second cooldown.

Passive – Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage will grant you 20 bonus movement speed for two seconds.

6) Wit’s End

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow, Negatron Cloak, Dagger, and 1000 gold

Stats: 50 percent Attack Speed, 50 Magic Resist, and 20 percent Tenacity

Passive – Fray: Your attacks apply 15 magic damage on hit.

7) Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Caulfield’s Warhammer, Pickaxe, and 325 gold

Passive – Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells will gain 15 Ability Haste

Passive-Focused Will: Spell hits will grant stacks with a max of three. Your spells deal three percent more damage for every stack (but only up to nine percent).

Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.

8) Phage

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal, Long Sword, and 350 gold

Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit will grant 20 movement speed for two seconds.

9) Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword, Cloth Armor, and 550 gold

Stats: 15 Attack Damage and 30 Armor.

League of Legends Season 14 release date

League of Legends Season 14 is set to drop sometime in the first week of January 2024, right after Riot Games is done tinkering with the massive updates in the preseason.