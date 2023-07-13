How to uninstall League of Legends and Riot Client

League of Legends can oftentimes become one of the most tilting competitive experiences that makes you want to uninstall it immediately. The fanbase usually has a love-hate relationship with the game, so it’s not all that surprising why you would want to purge the game from your system every now and then.

While uninstalling LoL is not rocket science, there are a few in the community who are a bit confused as to how they can go about removing the game from their PC.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things you will need to do to uninstall League of Legends before you install it again.

Why should you uninstall League of Legends?

Apart from wanting to try out some of the other free-to-play competitive titles out in the sea, you might want to uninstall LoL because of just how tilting the Summoner’s Rift experience can get. While ARAM might feel therapeutic at times, the overall ranked experience in the MOBA can often get exceedingly frustrating.

When you are matched with trolls and Teemo mains, the LoL competitive experience tends to get rather exhausting, and maintaining your mental health becomes an uphill battle.

Competitive games get quite toxic after a point, and you really don’t have many choices apart from temporarily uninstalling it and taking a break from the constant grind.

Uninstall League of Legends on Windows PC

Here's how you can uninstall League of Legends and the Riot Client on Windows PC:

Make your way to the Control Panel from the Windows Start Menu. If you are having a hard time locating it, then you can just type Control Panel on the Windows search bar.

Here you will be required to select “Program and Features,” which will open up a list of applications installed on your system.

You must search for LoL from the list, select it, and then click Uninstall. This will start a process that automatically removes the game from your PC.

You must use a similar process to remove the Riot Client from your system. Do remember that doing so will disallow your access to other Riot Game IPs like Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant.

Removing League of Legends residual and saved files from Windows PC

Even after uninstalling the game, some residual and saved files may have remained on your PC. Now if you are incredibly tilted after your recent game against a Yuumi-Aphelios bot lane duo, then you would want to completely purge the MOBA from your system. Here's how you can do that:

Make your way to the directory where the game was installed. This will likely be in the C drive Program Files by default. You can also search for the game's name in the Windows bar.

You need to pick the LoL folder and then Shift+Delete, to delete the files permanently.

You now have to restart your computer to make sure any temporary files are deleted.

Uninstall League of Legends on MacOS

Here's how you can remove the MOBA from your Mac:

Go to the Application folder by pressing the Command+Shift+G and typing in /Applications/. This will open the directory for you.

After you spot League of Legends, you'll need to drag the application to the Trash Can that is located on your dock.

Now press Command+Shift+C and then make your way to MacintoshHD/Users/Shared/Riot Games.

You will now proceed to remove the Riot Client and all residual LoL files. You must find the Riot Games Folder and then drag that to the Trash Folder.

Then click on the Trash Can and then select Empty Trash. This option is available at the top right corner of the page.

How to reinstall League of Legends on Windows and MacOS

The LoL addiction is a strong one, and no matter how tilted you get, it’s honestly hard to stay away from the game for too long. Hence, if you are looking to return to Summoner’s Rift after a few patches, you can reinstall LoL on Windows and MacOS by making your way to the official League of Legends Website, downloading the Riot Client, and installing the game through it after logging in.

How big is the League of Legends file size?

If you have been away from LoL and are looking to reinstall it on your system, you might need to make some space for it on one of your drives. The file size for the game increases with every patch, and League of Legends is currently 12 GB.

It’s quite a bit of space that you'll need to set aside for the game, but it's recommended that you have at least 20 GB of free space where you are installing it.

Poll : 0 votes