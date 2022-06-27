League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Week 2 results: T1 makes history, Gen.G remains undefeated 

The second week of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split concluded on Sunday. This week was definitely quite instrumental as there were some really top-tier games to witness.

One of those games was between T1 and DAMWON KIA, where the former demolished the latter to create history with a gigantic 24-0 undefeated streak within the LCK. Apart from that, Gen.G also continued its brilliant form and grabbed another undefeated week with ease.

DRX is also currently in contention for the top spot, with Deft being in the form of his life. Overall, LCK is definitely looking a lot more competitive than it was back during the 2022 Spring Split.

Results, standings, and team overview after Week 2 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

The standings after Week 2 of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split have been provided in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses DRX 4 2 0 T1 4 2 0 Gen.G 4 2 0 DK 4 2 2 Liiv Sandbox 4 2 2 Nongshim Redforce 4 2 2 KT Rolster 4 1 3 Kwangdong Freecs 4 1 3 Hanwha Life Esports 4 0 4 Fredit Brion 4 0 4

Thus, as it stands, DRX, T1, and Gen.G are the best teams right now at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. All three teams are undefeated, and right now there is very little difference to create a clear distinction between them.

However, it is safe to say that amongst the three, DRX and T1 are probably looking in the best shape. DRX is clearly just utterly dominant with Deft being at his peak. However, it would be unfair to give Deft all the credit as Pyosik and Beryl have also performed exceptionally well.

T1, obviously is the star of the show as the team reached a massive 24-0 undefeated streak this week after an emphatic victory over DAMWON KIA. It is safe to say that T1 as an organization has reached a height that others can only dream of achieving.

Obviously, the team is not without its demerits. There are several times when T1 is able to grab wins simply because the other teams are making mistakes that are simply unacceptable at the highest level of League of Legends. This has led several fans to question the overall level of LCK's current season.

In any case, the question of quality is primarily arising on account of the poor performance by DAMWON KIA. This is a team that was once undefeated at grand stages like the League of Legends World Championships. However, it is now struggling to pull wins even at a regional level.

The problem is that while other teams have changed quite a lot, DAMWON KIA has still has not adapted itself. The team is severely lacking in reading the meta, and the way it is playing is sort of self-destructive.

This is definitely disappointing to witness considering DAMWON KIA has ShowMaker, Nuguri, and Canyon, who are some of the best League of Legends players in the entire world.

Currently, as things stand, if DAMWON KIA does not improve then it might very well miss out on qualifying for the World Championships as well.

