How to play Singed support in League of Legends Season 12

Singed is a League of Legends champion who always strikes terror in the hearts of players. This is mainly because he is highly annoying to lane against and infuriating to have as an ally.

While the former aspect remains true, the latter part has significantly changed since patch 12.10 of League of Legends. This is because Singed has become sort of a popular pick when it comes to the support role within the game.

Thus, this article provides a detailed guide regarding Singed support and how users can make optimal use of this champion within the summoner's rift.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide to Singed support in League of Legends Season 12

Before proceeding with the guide, it is essential to mention why Singed is so powerful as a support. The first major idea behind this champion is his high mobility.

He can gank other lanes very quickly and is arguably one of the best roamers in the game. Besides that, Singed is also quite good in one-versus-one situations because of his high burst damage.

His scaling is also excellent, and as long as he can survive the laning phase, Singed can easily carry games for gamers. Apart from that, the durability patch has ensured he does not get poked down in the lane, meaning his priority has risen even more in the current meta.

Rune Path

Primary Rune (Domination) : Predator, Cheap Shot, Eyeball Collection, Ingenious Hunter

: Predator, Cheap Shot, Eyeball Collection, Ingenious Hunter Secondary Rune (Sorcery): Nimbus Cloak, Celerity

Thus, as it stands, Singed's runes are directly catered toward enhancing his movement speed. As always, Predator provides a massive mobility boost, but Nimbus Cloak and Celerity further amplify it whenever Singed uses any summoner spell.

Item build

Now, when it comes to builds, this support will be dedicated to both being tanky and dealing magic damage. Thus, the items that are recommended are:

Turbo Chemtank

Demonic Embrace

Rylai's Crystal Sceptre

Boots of Swiftness

As a support, this is more or less what Singed will be able to build, provided he has a good game. Obviously, Turbo Chemtank is a must as it gives movement speed alongside a lot of bonus health.

Apart from that, Demonic Embrace and Rylai's Crystal Sceptre add to Singed's magic damage, which becomes extremely annoying to deal with towards the late game.

Gameplay guide for Singed in League of Legends

The idea behind playing Singed is to chase onto an enemy and immobilize them while dealing massive poison damage. Thus, players should first put a point on E and W.

Then, they need to start putting points in Q to enhance his poison damage. Whenever users walk onto an opponent, they should use their E and activate their Q instantly.

Once that is done, they can use Singed's W to slow down the enemy and put them into a position of no escape. However, it is also crucial to remember that doing this is not as easy as it sounds in League of Legends.

Being a melee champion, Singed will get poked a lot. Champions like Vayne can push him away, which always makes it harder to engage. Therefore, using wards and maneuvering around bushes to create an element of surprise is crucial for success.

