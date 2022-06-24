Guide to botlane Lucian in League of Legends season 12

Lucian is arguably one of the best ADC's in League of Legends' season 12. Since Jinx and Aphelios got nerfed, both solo queue games as well as professional ones have been flooded with Lucian.

This is especially true after the champion durability patch, which provided Lucian with a lot of added sustainability. So when it comes to priorities, he has risen quite rapidly in the meta. Thus, in this article, an in-depth guide for Lucian in the botlane has been provided that will be prevalent in season 12.

It is, however, important to clarify that players can have their own ideas on what to build and how to build. However, one thing is for sure, the build mentioned here will work in almost every situation without any drawbacks in general.

Detailed Rune path, item build and gameplay guide for Lucian in League of Legends season 12

Before proceeding with the guide, it is vital to provide the reasoning behind Lucian being so strong. Obviously, there are multiple reasons, including high mobility, high damage, and the ability to snowball games from commanding positions.

Lucian is quite dominant early in the game and provides players with a massive lane presence. Lucian allows League of Legends players to have lane priority which in turn provides an opportunity for the botlane to roam during a herald fight or securing a dragon.

Lucian's pushing power is extremely good, which is something that comes in handy to keep the map state in favor of the allies and thereby create openings to set up vision around the river. Obviously, he is also a powerful carry who can lead the team to victory in the late-game through insane scaling and damage output.

In any case, it is now important to proceed with the Lucian guide for League of Legends season 12.

Rune Path

Lucian Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Precision): Press the Attack, Presece of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Fleet Footwork, Biscuit Delivery

Thus, as it stands, Lucian's runes are meant to enhance his damage as well as pushing ability even further in the game. When it comes to Press the Attack, it is a rune that makes the enemy vulnerable after three consecutive basic attacks.

Considering Lucian's passive allows him to get a double hit upon hitting an ability, it means he can easily proc this rune. Once he does that, the damage from his ultimate will scale massively.

Apart from that, the Secondary Rune provides him with additional lane sustainability through Biscuit Delivery.

Item Build

Lucian's item build is entirely focused towards enhancing his damage output. It is well known that his skills have really good scaling, especially with crit items. Hence, the item build for Lucian is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Essence Reaver

Rapid Fire Cannon

Infinity Edge

Guardian Angel

Berserker's Greaves

It is important to mention, though, that players can build Collector instead of Essence Reaver and Galeforce instead of Kraken Slayer. Obviously, that will depend on the opponent and the match state.

Collector works well when Lucian is having a really good game where the enemy is not stacking defence. Galeforce obviously provides added mobility to Lucian, which can work when chasing enemies.

Gameplay

Lucian might be a powerful champion, but he is also quite tough to play in League of Legends. His damage output depends on how well gamers use his passive alongside his abilities.

Ideally, players would want to max out their Q and E first, and put just one point in W. Obviously, the R ability needs to be upgraded whenever possible. Now, the way he works is that whenever Lucian uses an ability, his passive provides him a double shot.

However, the cooldown of his dash ability (E) reduces whenever he procs his passive. Therefore, gamers need to ensure that they consistently activate his passive so as to optimally use this aspect of his E ability.

Learning Lucian's combos can be a bit time-consuming, but it is vital that players grasp those in order to deal the most damage. One of Lucian's best combos in a one versus one scenario in the late-game is as follows:

Auto Attack-Q-Auto Attack-E-Auto Attack-W-Auto Attack-E-Auto Attack-R

This combo allows Lucian to deal massive damage in the late-game and melt through any enemy as long as they have sufficient farm. However, if League of Legends players want an early game combo that will be effective in the lane, then they can use the following.

Auto Attack-E-Auto Attack-Q-Auto Attack

This particular combo can be used at level 2 itself and is quite good at taking down or at least harassing enemy ADCs in League of Legends. Obviously, using these combos will require practice, but eventually players will be able to carry games with Lucian in no time.

